Morning Sports Update Kliff Kingsbury thinks the NFL Coach of the Year Award should be named after Bill Belichick "Until he retires, I don’t think anybody else should get that award, honestly." Bill Belichick during the Patriots' win over the Bills. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

The Bruins defeated the Oilers, 3-2, on Thursday. Among the goal-scorers for Boston was Jake DeBrusk, whose father was able to enjoy a rare moment as a commentator:

Hometown kid scores a hometown goal.



Jake DeBrusk extends the @NHLBruins lead to ✌️. pic.twitter.com/X9jP0zJ24T — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 10, 2021

And tonight, the Celtics face the Suns at 10 p.m.

Kliff Kingsbury on Bill Belichick: The Patriots’ unlikely emergence as AFC leaders at 9-4 has inevitably moved Bill Belichick into the conversation for NFL Coach of the Year.

Of course, there are other potential candidates for the award, including a former Belichick draft pick: Kliff Kingsbury. The Cardinals head coach has led his team to a 10-2 record (currently best in the NFC).

Kingsbury, who was selected in the sixth round of the 2003 draft by the Patriots, was asked what it felt like to be discussed for the same award as Belichick. He had high praise for his former coach.

“I mean, they should just name the award ‘Bill Belichick,’” Kingsbury joked. “Until he retires, I don’t think anybody else should get that award, honestly. He should be that any single year that he’s coaching.”

Should the NFL name the Coach of the Year Award after Bill Belichick? Kliff Kingsbury thinks so pic.twitter.com/FEbzIZ4VHP — 98.5 The Sports Hub (@985TheSportsHub) December 10, 2021

Belichick has won the Coach of the Year award on three occasions: 2003, 2007, and 2010.

Trivia: Kliff Kingsbury was drafted by the Patriots in 2003 but did not play for the team that season (ending up on Injured Reserve). Who were the backup quarterbacks to Tom Brady that year?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: One came from LSU, the other from Washington.

Here are some images of what the renovations to Gillette Stadium will look like: The changes will reportedly begin in early 2022 and be done by 2023.

A major transformation.



The Kraft family announces renovation project on the north side of @GilletteStadium: https://t.co/2Wvi6ftt0V pic.twitter.com/mMngy4A7JH — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 10, 2021

Tajon Buchanan thanked Revolution fans: Before departing for his new team in Europe, Club Brugge, Buchanan posted his thoughts on the three years he spent in New England.

On this day: In a 1982 matchup of two NBA powerhouses, the Celtics clobbered the 76ers, 123-97. Larry Bird led Boston with 33, adding 14 rebounds. And it was on the boards that the Celtics won the game, out-rebounding Philadelphia 64-33.

Daily highlight: Top-ranked Purdue thought an upset had been avoided when Trevion Williams made a clutch basket with only seconds remaining to give the Boilermakers a 68-67 lead.

But Ron Harper Jr. had one more surprise in store as he nailed the buzzer-beater three-pointer to give Rutgers an improbable upset win.

RON HARPER JR. HITS BUZZER-BEATER TO UPSET NO. 1 PURDUE 😱🔥



(via @BleacherReport)pic.twitter.com/0jmgcAiiCY — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) December 10, 2021

Trivia answer: Rohan Davey and Damon Huard