Morning Sports Update Bill Belichick explained how he would feel if the Patriots were ever featured on ‘Hard Knocks’ Belichick also explained how Patriots scouts might use "Hard Knocks" episodes featuring the Colts. Bill Belichick (with Matthew Judon in the background) during a Patriots' win over the Browns in November. Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Celtics are back in action tonight, hosting the defending champion Bucks at 7:30 p.m.

Tomorrow, the Bruins will play the Golden Knights at TD Garden, with the puck set to drop at 7 p.m.

Bill Belichick on “Hard Knocks”: For the first time in its history, the popular HBO-NFL Films television show “Hard Knocks” is following a team during the regular season.

The show is currently going behind-the-scenes with the Colts, who the Patriots will play on Saturday. During his Monday press conference, Bill Belichick was asked if the Patriots watch “Hard Knocks” to see if there’s any relevant information that they could learn about their next opponent.

Initially, Belichick gave an overview of how New England’s advanced scouting system works.

“We have people in our organization that scout the games in advance of when we play a team,” he explained. “So starting two or three weeks before we play them, they start to really track those teams and see how injuries have affected [them] or if they’ve shifted their style of play, or whatever’s happened with the team. So we track most everything those teams—any team that we play—[do], and then depending on the relevance or importance of that information, then at some point it gets relayed down the line.”

Ultimately, Belichick noted, the “Hard Knocks” material might prove relevant for the team’s scouts.

“Yeah, so we have somebody that studies each team, whether it’s any relevant comments or information that we think is relevant to the preparation for the team, then that could be shared, sure,” he said.

In a follow-up, Belichick was asked if that was one reason why he might not want the Patriots doing “Hard Knocks.”

“There are a lot of reasons why I wouldn’t be excited about it,” joked Belichick.

Trivia: Which team was the first to be featured on a season of “Hard Knocks” back when it began in 2001?

(Answer at the bottom.)

Hint: They were the defending Super Bowl champions.

More from Boston.com:

Teal Bunbury’s message to Revolution fans: After eight years with New England, the 31-year-old forward was traded to Nashville SC on Sunday. Bunbury, who helped the Revolution win the Supporters’ Shield in 2021 and was also a member of the 2014 team that made a run to MLS Cup, shared a message after the trade was announced.

An incredible Aaron Rodgers lookalike:

On this day: In 2003, Paul Pierce led the Celtics to a 105-98 win over LeBron James and the Cavaliers. Pierce led Boston with 41 points, topping James—then in his rookie season—who put up 37 points. It was one of the early games in what would become an ongoing rivalry between the two players.

Daily highlight: Conor Gallagher’s perfectly struck stoppage-time goal gave Crystal Palace a 3-1 win over Everton on Sunday.

CONOR GALLAGHER WITH THE WORLDIE TO PUT PALACE UP 3-1 IN STOPPAGE TIME! 🚀#CRYEVE #MyPLMorning pic.twitter.com/cIVnLvCkJm — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 12, 2021

Trivia answer: Baltimore Ravens