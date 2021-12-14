Morning Sports Update Bobby Okereke explained how the Colts intend to stop Mac Jones and the Patriots’ offense "It's right in our wheelhouse." Mac Jones during the Patriots' win over the Bills. AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes

The Celtics got back to .500 with a 117-103 win over the Bucks on Monday night. Jayson Tatum led Boston with 42 points.

Tonight, the Bruins host the Golden Knights at 7 p.m.

Colts linebacker on Mac Jones: One of the keys to the Patriots’ success with a rookie quarterback in 2021 has been not putting too much on his shoulders. Of course, Mac Jones has also exceeded expectations, completing over 70 percent of his passes through 13 games.

New England’s opponents will try to place more pressure on Jones by stopping the Patriots’ dominant running game. In a recent press conference prior to the Saturday matchup, Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke explained Indianapolis’ strategy.

“I think he’s good. He’s confident back there,” Okereke said when asked for his opinion of Jones. “He’s got a good command of the offense. But we’re really going to try to make the game one-dimensional and see what he can do. So we’re excited for the challenge.”

The overt aspect of Okereke’s comments isn’t surprising. The Patriots, after all, are seventh in the NFL in rushing attempts, and 28th in passing attempts. Forcing Bill Belichick’s team to do something it’s less familiar is probably going to be most opponents’ game plans. Whether or not Okereke and the Colts can do remains to be seen.

“It’s right in our wheelhouse,” Okereke added. “We’re a physical team. We pride ourselves in stopping the run.”

The Patriots and Colts kick off on Saturday at 8:20 p.m.

Colts LB Bobby Okereke on Mac Jones: “We’re really gonna try to make the game one dimensional and see what he can do” pic.twitter.com/KwG0ajiMIA — 98.5 The Sports Hub (@985TheSportsHub) December 13, 2021

Trivia: According to Boston Sports Info, Kyle Dugger is the second Patriots player since 1994 to have at least 100 tackles, five tackles-for-loss, and three interceptions in the first two years of his career. Who was the first?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: Patriots’ 2010 first-round pick.

A look at Jayson Tatum’s 42-point night:

Surfer Pedro Scooby made his way through a massive wave in Nazaré, Portugal on Monday: Note, strong language included in his follow-up interview.

On this day: In 2008, the Patriots crushed the Raiders 49-26 thanks to a career-high four touchdown passes from Matt Cassel.

Though the 2008 Patriots ultimately finished outside of the playoffs, New England’s 11-5 record was an incredible accomplishment considering that Tom Brady missed almost the entire year with an ACL and MCL tear.

The game was also a return to Oakland for former Raider Randy Moss. The veteran wide receiver made the most of his chances, hauling in five catches for 67 yards and two touchdowns.

– Globe Archives

Daily highlight: Amid a near record-setting 133-15 blowout of Carver on Monday, Georgia Southern basketball also strung together a series of dazzling passes prior to a layup.

Trivia answer: Devin McCourty