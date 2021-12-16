Morning Sports Update Carson Wentz said he’s ‘confident’ Colts can run the ball against the Patriots "We’re going to still do our thing." Carson Wentz during the Colts' game against the Texans. AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman

Tonight the Bruins face the Islanders at 7:30 p.m.

Tomorrow, the Celtics host the Warriors also at 7:30 p.m.

And this weekend, the Patriots play a rare Saturday game, facing the Colts at 8:20 p.m.

Carson Wentz on the Patriots: The matchup on Saturday between the Colts and Patriots will be a clash of powerful offensive lines. Each team has been able to establish an effective running game in 2021. Whichever team can best run the ball on Saturday will likely play a major role in the outcome.

Looking at the Patriots’ defense, Colts quarterback Carson Wentz had nothing but respect, also including a nod at Bill Belichick and his staff.

Advertisement:

“It’s a good defense, obviously coached very well,” said Wentz. “Everyone knows that, for a very long time. They’re very specific I’d say in each game with how they want to stop an opponent. For us, that’ll be come out early and get a feel for what’s the flavor of the day, how are they trying to stop us?

“We’ve got our work cut out for us,” he added.

One aspect of the Patriots’ evolving defensive approach is to constantly try to take away the other team’s strength. In the case of the Colts, that means stopping running back Jonathan Taylor.

Asked if Indianapolis still has to try and run the ball even if New England commits to stopping Taylor, Wentz said that’s exactly the case.

“For sure. I would say a lot of teams have done that as of late,” Wentz relied. “So, for us, JT’s still as good as it gets at that position in the league and we trust our big boys up front, no matter the looks, to get it done. For us, it’s going to still be the same thing. We’re going to try and run the ball and I’m confident that we’re going to be able to. We’re going to still do our thing. Then, like we always say within a game, make adjustments as needed.”

Advertisement:

The Colts, 7-6 coming into the game against the Patriots, are 7-0 when Taylor rushes for more than 100 yards. Conversely, Indianapolis is 0-6 when the 22-year-old star running back fails to reach the 100-yard mark.

Trivia: Carson Wentz is not the only quarterback from North Dakota State to be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft. Name the other quarterback to do so.

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: The team that drafted him traded three first-round picks to move up for the pick.

More from Boston.com:

The Revolution’s 2022 schedule: New England’s schedule for next season was announced, including a two-leg CONCACAF Champions League matchup against Haitian side Cavaly AS in February.

🇺🇸 @NERevolution faces 🇭🇹 Cavaly AS in the Round of 16 of #SCCL22! pic.twitter.com/TllZnuQQsw — Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League (@TheChampions) December 15, 2021

Jaguars players had a reported reaction to Urban Meyer’s departure:

From @gmfb: The #Jaguars’ players aren’t sad to see Urban Meyer go. A few of them this morning via text this to their agents: “✌️” pic.twitter.com/oGuRi26EN4 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 16, 2021

On this day: In 2001, the Patriots traded a series of field goals with the Bills before getting one more kick from Adam Vinatieri to win it in overtime, 12-9.

Daily highlight: After Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sunk a deep three to tie the game for the Thunder with 1.4 seconds remaining, Devonte’ Graham won it for the Pelicans on an insane buzzer-beater from 61 feet.

"It's good if it goes….



HE BANKED IT IN!!!



HE BANKED IT IN!!!



HE BANKED IT IN!!!



THE PELICANS HAVE WON BY THE MOST IMPROBABLE SHOT YOU CAN EVEN THINK OF!!!"



-The great @NTGraff on call last night 📻#WBD | @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/eNxkpSmkzW — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) December 16, 2021

Trivia answer: Trey Lance