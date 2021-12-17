Morning Sports Update Rob Ninkovich explained why he thinks the Patriots’ running game will have success against the Colts Ninkovich also theorized what the Patriots' game plan for Carson Wentz might be. Damien Harris receives a handoff from Mac Jones during the Patriots' win against the Bills. AP Photo/Adrian Kraus

Tonight, the Celtics host the Warriors at TD Garden at 7:30 p.m.

Tomorrow, the Patriots are in Indianapolis for a game against the Colts at 8:20 p.m.

And the Bruins-Canadiens matchup, originally scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed.

Rob Ninkovich on the Patriots-Colts matchup: During a Friday “Get Up!” segment on ESPN, former Patriots linebacker Rob Ninkovich was jokingly accused of “always picking the Patriots” by host Mike Greenberg.

“Yes I do, because they’re good,” Ninkovich responded. He then got into why he sees New England having the upper hand in the Saturday night clash with Indianapolis.

“When I look at the Colts, they are a very fast defense. They are an East-West defense,” Ninkovich explained. “You know what the offense of the Patriots is? It’s a North-South offense. They’re going to go directly at the Colts. They’re going to run at you from the first quarter to the fourth quarter. It’s going to be running game. They’re going to set the tone and try to play from the lead.”

Looking at the Patriots’ defense, Ninkovich specified what he sees as the Colts’ weak link.

“They have a great running back, they have a good offensive line,” Ninkovich said of Indianapolis’ offense. “If we stop the run, and we get Carson Wentz out of the pocket scrambling around, he’s the worst quarterback in the NFL out of the pocket, throwing from outside of the pocket.”

Trivia: In the Patriots’ win over the Colts in the 2015 AFC Championship — the game that spawned the Deflategate controversy — a Patriots offensive lineman caught a touchdown pass. Name that lineman.

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He left New England as a free agent and signed with the Giants in 2018.

Here’s a clip of an interview Jayson Tatum did with Sage Steele: Tatum discussed the weight of Celtics expectations, as well as what the unexpected coaching change following last season taught him about life in the NBA.

Bill Belichick’s analysis of Jonathan Taylor:

On this day: In 2017, the Patriots rallied to beat the Steelers, 27-24. Trailing 24-16 in the fourth quarter, Tom Brady led the New England offense downfield for a field goal to cut Pittsburgh’s lead to 24-19 before getting the ball back with just over two minutes remaining.

Starting on the Patriots’ 23-yard line, Brady began finding Rob Gronkowski on a series of passes. Three catches and 69 yards later (all from Gronkowski), Brady handed the ball off to Dion Lewis, who burst into the end zone to give the Patriots the lead.

The Steelers mounted an immediate response, with Ben Roethlisberger finding JuJu Smith-Schuster for 69 yards on first down, getting the ball down to the Patriots’ 10-yard line. Pittsburgh then appeared to retake the lead on a touchdown from Jesse James, but the catch was controversially ruled incomplete because he didn’t keep control of the ball as he was going to ground.

And just when it appeared the game was at least headed for overtime, New England safety Duron Harmon intercepted Roethlisberger to seal the win.

Daily highlight: An absolute rocket from Trent Alexander-Arnold helped seal Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Newcastle on Thursday.

Trivia answer: Nate Solder