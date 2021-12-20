Morning Sports Update Bill Belichick apologized for being ‘short’ with reporters after loss vs. Colts, thinks T.Y Hilton should’ve been ejected "Based on the rule, you know I don't see why T.Y. Hilton wasn't ejected." Bill Belichick during the Patriots' loss to the Colts. AP Photo/Aaron Doster

After losing to the Colts on Saturday, the Patriots’ lead in the AFC East shrank on Sunday after the Bills defeated the Panthers. The two divisional rivals will meet for the second time this season on Sunday at 1 p.m.

And tonight, the Celtics host the 76ers at 7:30 p.m.

Bill Belichick’s Monday press conference: In the aftermath of Saturday night’s loss to the Colts, Bill Belichick’s postgame remarks were anything but loquacious.

Belichick gave terse answers to reporters’ questions. So on Monday morning, the Patriots’ coach took a moment to address it at the beginning of his press conference.

“Look fellas, I apologize if it seemed like I was a little short with you after the game,” Belichick began. “Obviously, a frustrating game. Down 20-0, didn’t do anything well enough. There isn’t really much to say at that point without watching the film. Clearly, we had problems in every area. There was no simple answer and every play could have been better. Every area of coaching could have been better. Every area of playing could have been better, and any of that would have helped.

“Not really trying to be short, but honestly, there wasn’t really too much to say,” added Belichick. “I don’t know if there’s a whole lot more to say now, but it’s not your fault. That was a frustrating game.”

Another matter that Belichick expanded on was the in-game scuffle between Patriots safety Kyle Dugger and Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. Both players were ejected from the game as a result.

“Well, we’ve talked about those situations,” Belichick said. “We talk about them every year. We talk about them multiple times over the course of the year. I see what happened. Not sure how anybody will see it, so doesn’t really matter what I think anyway, but we’ll go through it.”

Interestingly, Belichick had an additional thought on the subject. During the course of the incident, an official was pushed by Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton, an action that Belichick deemed just as bad as the players who were disqualified.

“Based on the rule, you know I don’t see why T.Y. Hilton wasn’t ejected,” Belichick explained. “I mean he pushed an official. That was pretty clear. But that wasn’t called at all. That’s a clear-cut ejection to me.”

The Patriots’ coach, having broken down the ruling the officials made about Dugger and Pittman, acknowledged that he still questioned why Hilton escaped punishment.

“Bottom line is both players got ejected. I would say I understand that, whether I agree with it or not, that’s a whole other discussion. I don’t understand why T.Y. Hilton wasn’t ejected for contacting an official,” said Belichick. “Intentionally or unintentionally, that has no bearing on the play, and those plays are reviewable and are reviewed, so I don’t understand that one. You’d have to talk to the officials about that. They are the ones that made the call.”

Here’s the full press conference from earlier on Monday:

Trivia: Lambeau Field is one of three stadiums left in the NFL that doesn’t have a corporate sponsor in its name. Can you name the other two?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: One AFC, one NFC.

Tom Brady’s disgust: The Buccaneers were unexpectedly shut out by the understrength Saints on Sunday night, 9-0. It was the first time Brady had been shut out in 15 years.

🚨 Alerta Tom Brady PISTOLAÇO! 🚨



Sobrou até pro tablet! #NFLBrasil pic.twitter.com/AxzvCmUUJU — NFL Brasil (@NFLBrasil) December 20, 2021

On this day: In 1998, the Patriots—led by backup quarterback Scott Zolak, filling in for an injured Drew Bledsoe—rallied with 10 points in the fourth quarter to defeat the 11-3 49ers 24-21. Adam Vinatieri’s last-second field goal won it for New England, also clinching a playoff berth in the process.

Daily highlight: Even in defeat, Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage still grabbed (literally) the highlight of the day in the NFL on Sunday.

Trivia answer: Paul Brown Stadium (Bengals), Soldier Field (Bears)