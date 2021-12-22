Morning Sports Update Special teams coach Cam Achord said blame for Patriots’ blocked punts ‘falls on me, not the guys’ "It goes back to me and making sure I am stressing that and coaching that effectively." Colts linebacker Matthew Adams blocks a punt by Jake Bailey. AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

Tonight at 7:30 p.m., the Celtics host the Cavaliers at TD Garden. Boston’s next game is slated for Christmas Day against the Bucks at 2:30 p.m.

Elsewhere, the Patriots prepare for a pivotal matchup against the Bills at Gillette Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Cam Achord’s response to special teams issues: Normally, the Patriots have one of the more fundamentally sound special teams units in the NFL.

In 2021, however, that has not been the case. This was exemplified in the loss to the Colts on Saturday, when New England not only suffered a blocked punt (which Indianapolis returned for a touchdown), but also jumped offsides on what would have been a missed field goal. The result was that Colts kicker Michael Badgley another opportunity, which he converted into three points.

In a recent video press conference with Patriots reporters, special teams coordinator Cam Achord took overall blame for the mistakes.

“In all honesty, that starts with me and just doing the fundamentals, techniques and making sure the guys are understanding what I am asking for, looking for, and just executing our techniques better,” Achord explained. “It goes back to me and making sure I am stressing that and coaching that effectively. As long as we can start doing that and improve on our fundamental techniques, we should be able to handle the punt protections.”

New England has allowed three blocked punts this season, most in the league. Prior to the current season, no Bill Belichick-coached Patriots team had ever allowed more than a single blocked punt in an individual season.

As Achord pointed out, the Patriots’ errors are correctable. Still, in his view, it starts with coaching.

“It goes back to just us and doing our fundamentals and techniques,” Achord noted. “Like I said, it’s going to go back to me and I have to get that part fixed. I have to do that. In all honesty, it falls back on me, not the guys.”

Achord and the Patriots’ special teams will face another test on Sunday when New England hosts the Bills in an AFC East game carrying major playoff implications.

Trivia: After catching two more touchdowns in Tuesday’s win, Rams receiver Cooper Kupp is on track to win the unofficial prize of the wide receiver “triple crown” (leading the NFL in receptions, touchdown receptions, and receiving yards). Since 1990, three players have won the wide receiver triple crown. Can you name all three?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: One has a brother in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, one lost to the Patriots in Super Bowl XXXVIII, and one was selected in the first round of the 1985 draft with a pick that originally belonged to New England (but had been traded).

The latest on Bills receiver Cole Beasley:

From @GMFB: Along with the #Chiefs COVID-19 issues, the #Bills lost a top WR for their biggest game of the season – as Cole Beasley tests positive. pic.twitter.com/9UH5FIcNWM — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 22, 2021

Josh McDaniels’ Tuesday press conference:

On this day: In 1956, Bill Russell made his Celtics debut. Despite being picked second overall in the April draft, Russell had to wait to make his first professional appearance because of the timing of that year’s Olympics. Played in Melbourne, Australia, the games were held in November and December.

After helping the U.S. win gold, Russell traveled to Boston. In front of a crowd of more than 11,000 the rookie center played 21 minutes, scoring six points and pulling down 16 rebounds.

Facing the St. Louis Hawks (the team the Celtics would eventually defeat in seven close games to win the team’s first championship), Boston made a late rally to win, 95-93.

Daily highlight: After Nicolas Pépé’s skillful setup, Eddie Nketiah finished with a back-heel amid a hat-trick in Arsenal’s 5-1 win over Sunderland in the EFL Cup on Monday.

Nketiah hits a backheel for his first ever Arsenal hat trick 😲 pic.twitter.com/7y1ZpYK9iO — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 21, 2021

Trivia answer: Jerry Rice (1990), Sterling Sharpe (1992), Steve Smith (2005)