Morning Sports Update Josh McDaniels explained why he has ‘no concern’ about Mac Jones hitting a rookie wall "He understands what he needs to do." Mac Jones and Josh McDaniels. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

On Tuesday, the football world learned of the passing of a legend. John Madden, 85, died unexpectedly. He was remembered across the NFL for his inimitable style as a coach, commentator, and iconic football personality.

Elsewhere in sports, the Celtics will host the Clippers tonight (7:30 p.m.) at TD Garden.

Josh McDaniels on Mac Jones: Rookie quarterback Mac Jones, despite being the fifth player picked at his position in the draft back in April, has been one of the major reasons for the Patriots’ return to playoff contention in 2021.

Yet even in the midst of his success, Jones has struggled over the last two games, both of which were losses for New England. While there are numerous reasons for the recent issues, one could simply be that the 23-year-old is hitting a wall.

Advertisement:

After such a busy year—going from college, through the rigorous pre-draft process as well as the draft itself, fighting to win the starting quarterback job in training camp and preseason, and now 15 games of an NFL regular season—it might be normal to expect some fatigue.

Yet when asked about this by Boston Globe Patriots reporter Ben Volin, Patriots’ offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels took a tempered view.

“He’s doing fine,” said McDaniels. “No concern on that. Each rookie kind of handles that differently. There’s always a stretch during the course of the middle of the season that’s a little bit new to him, because when you count the preseason games, preseason work, starting in July, usually that happens somewhere towards the end of October, middle of November, somewhere in there.

“But he’s gotten through that,” added McDaniels. “He understands what he needs to do. He does a great job with his regimen, takes care of his body, his preparation. He’s learned how to manage his time and what he needs to allocate it towards, and I think that’s a really important thing for a young player.”

Trivia: John Madden has the highest career winning percentage (.759) of any coach in the Super Bowl era. Which active NFL head coach with at least five years experience is closest to him?

Advertisement:

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was the AP Coach of the Year in 2017.

More from Boston.com:

Bill Belichick and John Madden: Belichick featured in the recently released documentary, “All Madden.” It will be re-broadcast tonight on FS1 and is available to stream on Peacock.

“John was on top of the game. Not really any weaknesses.”



Legendary coaches John Madden and Bill Belichick talk about the mutual respect they have for each other in this exclusive preview moment from ‘ALL MADDEN’, the new original documentary premiering Christmas Day on FOX. pic.twitter.com/NvC0kLurLr — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 19, 2021

On this day: In 1977, Dave Cowens lifted a struggling Celtics team to a 124-115 win over the Bucks. Cowens put together 30 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists to complete the triple-double.

– Globe Archives

Daily highlight: Some classic Madden.

A coaching legend. A broadcasting icon. Beloved by football fans everywhere.



Remembering John Madden. pic.twitter.com/6jbIl1kdZq — NFL (@NFL) December 29, 2021

Trivia answer: Sean McVay