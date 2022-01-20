Morning Sports Update Here’s the list of Red Sox players included in Baseball America’s Top 100 prospect rankings Boston has more than three players on the list for the first time since 2016. Marcelo Mayer taking batting practice at Fenway Park in July, 2021. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The Celtics lost to the Hornets 111-102 on Wednesday night. Former Celtic Terry Rozier led the game with 28 points.

Tonight, the Bruins host the Capitals at 7 p.m.

Red Sox prospects ranking: The Red Sox have four players in Baseball America’s recent ranking of the top 100 prospects.

Here’s the list:

No. 15: Shortstop Marcelo Mayer

No. 19: First baseman Triston Casas

No. 31: Second baseman Nick Yorke

No. 91: Center fielder Jarren Duran

It’s the first time since 2016 that Boston has more than three players on the list.

A year ago, Casas (ranked 47th) was included along with Jeter Downs (71) and Bobby Dalbec (90).

Mayer, 19, was picked fourth overall by the Red Sox in the 2021 MLB Draft. He is considered to have elite potential both in the field and at the plate, where he hit at a 275/.377/.440 clip in the rookie-level Florida Complex League last year.

Casas, 22, possesses power as a right-handed batter, totaling 14 home runs and an .877 OPS across multiple minor league levels in 2021. He also played for the U.S. Olympic team at last summer’s Tokyo Games, slugging three home runs to help win a silver medal.

Yorke, 19, was Boston’s 2020 first-round pick. He put together a highly successful first year in the minors, batting a combined .325 with an impressive .928 OPS.

Duran, 25, featured at both the minor and major league level in 2021. Though he struggled at the plate following his call-up (batting just .215), Duran has the talent to potentially become a regular starter.

Trivia: The Red Sox had six prospects in the top 100 list in 2016. Only one is still with the team. Name that player.

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He made his first All-Star team in 2021.

More from Boston.com:

Bruins schedule update: After the NHL paused its season due to the ongoing pandemic, and the league opted to not let players go to the Olympics, games were rescheduled to fill the previously vacant three-week period in February.

On this day: In 2019, the Patriots beat the Chiefs 37-31 in a wild AFC Championship game. After taking a 14-0 lead by halftime, New England led by 10 going into the fourth quarter.

But led by Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City scored 24 in the final quarter to eventually force overtime.

After winning the coin toss, Tom Brady led the Patriots on a 13-play drive, converting three third downs on the way to the game-winning touchdown and a Super Bowl berth.

Daily highlight: Down 2-1 in stoppage time, Tottenham were rescued on Wednesday by substitute Steven Bergwijn.

After scoring a frantic tying goal, Bergwijn latched onto Harry Kane’s perfectly weighted pass before rounding the Leicester City goalkeeper and tucking the winning goal into the far corner for a 3-2 victory.

Trivia answer: Rafael Devers