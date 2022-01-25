Morning Sports Update Patriots’ Eliot Wolf reportedly set for second interview for Bears’ GM opening Wolf has been in New England since 2020. Gillette Stadium in 2020. AP Photo/Charles Krupa

The Bruins lost to the Ducks 5-3 on Monday. Boston will be in Colorado to face the Avalanche on Wednesday at 10 p.m.

Tonight at 7:30 p.m., the Celtics face the Kings at TD Garden.

The latest on potential Patriots front office departures: NFL teams with vacant coaching and front office positions continue to search for new hires.

Included in the current round of rumors are several Patriots. Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and director of player personnel Dave Ziegler are reportedly a potential tandem hire for the Raiders.

And Ziegler isn’t the team’s only member of the front office to be linked elsewhere.

According to NFL reporters Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, Eliot Wolf, who is currently a Patriots front office consultant, is set for a second interview with the Bears for the team’s general manager position.

The #Bears are interested in speaking again with at least 3 GM candidates. Per me and @MikeGarafolo, Ryan Poles of the #Chiefs, Monti Ossenfort of the #Titans, and Eliot Wolf of the #Patriots are expected for second interviews. Morocco Brown of the #Colts could return, as well. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 25, 2022

Wolf, who has worked in New England since 2020, has a long history with one of Chicago’s main rivals. He worked for the Packers in a series of roles from 2004-2017, before working as assistant general manager of the Browns from 2018-2019.

Wolf’s father, Ron, was Green Bay’s general manager from 1991-2000.

Bruins postgame soundbites:

🎥 Bruce Cassidy, Taylor Hall, and Tuukka Rask meet with the media following Monday's 5-3 loss to the Anaheim Ducks: “Clearly, we need to be better, a little more on our toes…all in all, not good enough." pic.twitter.com/TchugSFyt3 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 25, 2022

On this day: In 1924, what would eventually be known as the first Winter Olympics opened in Chamonix, France.

American Charles Jewtraw won the first event in 500-meter speed skating.

Here’s a Boston Globe account from the day after the opening ceremonies:

Daily highlight: Zion Fowler of St. Peter’s Prep in New Jersey threw down a glorious dunk in a 51-42 win over Iona Prep on Monday.