Morning Sports Update David Ortiz was asked about the reported 2003 PED test following his Hall of Fame election Ortiz also discussed getting voted in while other stars of his era were not. David Ortiz during a press conference following his election to the Baseball Hall of Fame. Photo by ERIKA SANTELICES/afp/AFP via Getty Images

The Celtics routed the Kings 128-75 on Tuesday. It was the largest home win in team history.

Tonight, the Bruins are in Colorado to face the Avalanche at 10 p.m.

David Ortiz on allegations of performance enhancing drugs: Following the announcement of his election to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday, David Ortiz spoke to reporters in a virtual press conference.

Among the many topics covered, Ortiz was asked about performance enhancing drugs. Specifically, Ortiz was voted in while others—such as Barry Bonds and Alex Rodriguez—were not.

Ortiz never tested positive for any banned substances after Major League Baseball implemented a formal program starting in 2004. However, he was reportedly one of the players who turned in a positive sample in 2003 when the league did confidential survey testing of players as it attempted to get an understanding of the scope of performance enhancing drug usage in the sport.

It wasn’t until a 2009 New York Times article that Ortiz’s reported positive test was revealed, and the exact substance he tested positive for has never been disclosed. Ortiz has maintained over the years that it was an over-the-counter supplement.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred also noted in a 2016 interview that it was “entirely possible” that despite appearing on the list, Ortiz may not have actually tested positive.

As for his own thoughts on the matter, Ortiz again pointed out that he never failed an official test.

“We had someone coming out with this one list that you don’t know what anybody tested positive for,” Ortiz said on Tuesday. “All of the sudden, people are pointing fingers at me but then we started being drug tested and I never failed a test. What does that tell us?”

On the subject of fellow players like Bonds, Roger Clemens, and longtime Red Sox teammate Manny Ramirez not being voted in with him, Ortiz admitted his surprise.

“Not having them join me at this time is something that is hard for me to believe to be honest with you,” Ortiz said. “Those guys did it all.”

Trivia: David Ortiz is one of five Red Sox player voted into the Hall of Fame on the first ballot. Can you name the other for?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: Their induction years were 1966, 1989, 2005, 2015.

The Celtics hit the weight room after Tuesday’s blowout win:

Revolution center back Andrew Farrell’s video from the team’s preseason trip to Los Angeles:

On this day: In 1986, the Patriots were demolished by the Bears 46-10 in Super Bowl XX. Chicago’s overpowering defense led the way, and New England—making its first Super Bowl appearance—had no answer.

Daily highlight: Gabadinho Mhango scored one of the goals of the tournament in the Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday, though Morocco came back to beat Malawi 2-1 in the Round of 16.

Gooooooolazzoooo, Mhango disparó de larga distancia y sorprendió a todos al darle la ventaja a #TeamMalawi pic.twitter.com/hoWqN9RVKg — beIN SPORTS Español (@ESbeINSPORTS) January 25, 2022

Trivia answer: Ted Williams, Carl Yastrzemski, Wade Boggs, and Pedro Martinez