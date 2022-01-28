Morning Sports Update The Patriots signed CFL All-Star Drew Desjarlais to a futures contract The Ontario native is a two-time Grey Cup champion. Drew Desjarlais (far right) makes a block during a CFL game in Oct. 2021. Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP

Both the Bruins and Celtics are in action tonight. The Celtics are in Atlanta to face the Hawks at 7:30 p.m., while the Bruins will be in Arizona to play the Coyotes at 9 p.m.

On Thursday night, the U.S. men’s national team defeated El Salvador 1-0 in a World Cup qualifier. Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner—who is reportedly on the verge of agreeing to a summer move to Arsenal—started for the U.S. and maintained the 10th shutout of his national team career.

The Patriots signed a CFL All-Star to a futures contract: Drew Desjarlais, an offensive guard who is a two-time Grey Cup champion in the Canadian Football League, has signed a futures contract with the Patriots according to the NFL transaction wire. (Update: The Patriots have also confirmed the signing).

Advertisement:

Desjarlais, 24, was selected fourth overall by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the 2019 CFL Draft. In his three seasons with Winnipeg, Desjarlais helped the team win two championships and was named a 2021 all-star.

He was released by the Blue Bombers earlier this week to pursue an NFL opportunity, and now appears to have found his chance in New England.

The Belle River, Ontario native played at Canadian university Windsor prior to being drafted in the CFL (with 2019 stints at mini-camps for both the Giants and Steelers in between). He will begin fighting for his place on the team’s roster during offseason workouts and training camp.

Trivia: The Patriots have one Canadian-born player currently on the team’s roster. Name that player.

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was drafted in 2019 out of Arizona State.

More from Boston.com:

The NBA All-Star starters:

On this day: In 1971, the Patriots selected quarterback Jim Plunkett out of Stanford with the number one overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Plunkett, who won the Heisman Trophy in his final collegiate season, possessed an abundance of talent that New England hoped would lead them out of a spiraling pattern of four consecutive losing seasons.

Ultimately, Plunkett’s time with the Patriots ended in disappointment. After five seasons—none of which ended with a winning record—he was traded. Eventually, Plunkett found success with the Raiders, where he started on two Super Bowl-winning teams.

Daily highlight: Jonathan David sealed another World Cup qualifying win for Canada on Thursday night after receiving a perfectly placed pass. He deftly took possession of the ball before chipping the goalkeeper in a 2-0 win over Honduras.

The pass 🔥 The finish ✨



Jonathan David doubles Canada's lead. 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/H3d18acyC0 — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) January 28, 2022

Bonus: Let Trevor Zegras’ effortless lacrosse-style goal take you into the weekend:

Trivia answer: N’Keal Harry