Here’s what Josh McDaniels was reportedly ‘looking for’ in a head coaching role

Josh McDaniels in Dec. 2021. Matthew J Lee/Globe Staff

The Bruins lost to the Stars 6-1 on Sunday. Boston will host the Seattle Kraken tomorrow at 7 p.m.

And tonight at 7:30 p.m., the Celtics face the Heat at TD Garden.

On Sunday, the matchup for Super Bowl LVI was set, with the Bengals and Rams advancing to play each other on the NFL’s biggest stage on Feb. 13.

Albert Breer on Josh McDaniels and the Raiders: While it hasn’t been formally announced, the Raiders have reportedly agreed to terms with Patriots’ offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels on becoming Las Vegas’ next head coach.

The move, should it happen, appears to coincide with fellow Patriot Dave Ziegler (New England’s director of player personnel) becoming the new Raiders’ general manager.

For McDaniels, it would be a second chance as a head coach after his initial opportunity in the role ended with him getting fired by the Broncos in 2010 after less than two years.

According to NFL reporter Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, McDaniels’s goal for a potential second head coaching opportunity revolved around having the right personnel join him.

“Ziegler has been [McDaniels’s] top GM choice for a few years, and was the GM he proposed to the Browns upon interviewing for the Cleveland job in 2020,” Breer wrote in his weekly column. “The Raiders also interviewed Champ Kelly. That one was positioned as a GM interview, but it was really more about vetting him for a role under Ziegler, whom he worked with in Denver under McDaniels a decade ago.”

As Breer explained, while some coaches prioritize having final say on decisions in an NFL organization, McDaniels is focusing more on trying to build a congruent organization.

“There’ll be more names to come that’ll further prove out how complete McDaniels’s vision for a football operation really is,” said Breer. “That, more than control, was what he was looking for in his second shot at being a head coach, a chance to work with people who’ll line up with him philosophically. In Vegas, he’s getting that.”

Trivia: A trending piece of trivia following yesterday’s AFC Championship Game is that Joe Burrow can now become the third quarterback to win both a college football national championship and a Super Bowl. Name the other two who have already done it.

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: A couple of Joes.

Bruce Cassidy’s reaction after the Bruins’ loss:

🎥 Coach Cassidy and Steven Fogarty react following the #NHLBruins loss to the Stars on Sunday night in Dallas: pic.twitter.com/awYGUEwsKO — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 31, 2022

Tedy Bruschi and Randy Moss on Josh McDaniels:

On this day: In 1982, Larry Bird won MVP of the NBA All-Star Game, scoring 19 points with 12 rebounds and five assists. The East won, 120-118.

Daily highlight: Boston University’s Wilmer Skoog scored an unusual goal from the faceoff on Sunday in a 5-2 win over Providence.

Wilmer Skoog already has a lacrosse goal on his resumé, now he's got a goal directly off a faceoff! #SCtop10@ESPNAssignDesk | @collegehockey pic.twitter.com/D2OYP5FXqr — BU Men's Hockey (@TerrierHockey) January 30, 2022

Trivia answer: Joe Namath and Joe Montana (h/t ESPN)