Morning Sports Update Jozy Altidore reportedly ‘poised’ to sign with the Revolution Signing Altidore could help New England in 2022 given the transfer speculation around Adam Buksa. Jozy Altidore prior to a game in Oct. 2021. Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Tonight, the Celtics face the Pistons in Detroit at 7 p.m.

And tomorrow the Pride face the Connecticut Whale at Warrior Ice Arena at 7 p.m.

In China, the 2022 Winter Olympics is formally underway, with curling, figure skating, hockey, and freestyle skiing.

Jozy Altidore reportedly close to coming to New England: Veteran striker Jozy Altidore is close to joining the Revolution on a three-year deal, according to a report from ESPN’s Marc Stein.

Longtime US international striker Jozy Altidore is poised to join the New England Revolution, league sources say.



Altidore, 2017 MLS Cup MVP with Toronto, is expected to join the Revs later this week. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 4, 2022

Soccer analyst Taylor Twellman, also of ESPN, followed up the report by adding that the deal has been “in the works for months.”

Altidore, 32, is currently still listed on Toronto FC’s roster, and any formal agreement with New England would have to be preceded by a Toronto using the club’s one Offseason Buyout of a guaranteed contract.

Still, Altidore’s exit from Toronto—where he has played since 2015—has been seen as a likely event since the end of the 2021 season.

With 42 international goals for the U.S. men’s national team, Altidore ranks third all-time in team history. At the club level, Altidore has totaled 77 career MLS goals in 176 league appearances.

Injuries have limited his impact over the last two seasons, in which he scored six goals over 29 combined appearances.

Yet adding another goalscorer could prove important for the Revolution’s 2022 season. Polish striker Adam Buksa, who led New England with 16 goals in 2021 (when the club set an MLS record for points in a regular season, winning the Supporter’s Shield) has been the subject of European transfer rumors.

Buksa, 25, drew interest from teams overseas prior to the end of the January transfer window.

“There’s been interest in an Adam and we were talking to a team right at the deadline,” Revolution head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena said in a press conference on Tuesday. “There was a potential opportunity that fell through.”

And the chance that Buksa could leave during the 2022 season isn’t over for New England. The European transfer window reopens in the summer, midway through the MLS regular season.

“I would imagine in the summer transfer window, there will be more activity coming Adam’s way,” Arena added.

With that in mind, the possibility of adding Altidore could provide an alternative option for New England.

The Revolution begin CONCACAF Champions League action with a two-leg Round of 16 matchup against Haitian side Cavaly AS on Feb. 15.

On this day: In 1932, the Winter Olympics opened in Lake Placid, New York. Dartmouth student Jack Shea won the first U.S. gold medal of the competition in the 500-meter speed skate. Shea was the first of three generations of U.S. Olympians.

Daily highlight: After Jonathan Kuminga thew down a powerful dunk, Klay Thompson quickly converted a turnover into a pull-up 3-pointer to cap an entertaining sequence in the Warriors’ win over the Kings on Thursday.

