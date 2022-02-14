Morning Sports Update Cooper Kupp said he had a ‘vision’ after Super Bowl loss to Patriots in 2019 of Rams eventually winning "Every game, it was written already, and I just got to play free knowing that I got to play from victory, not for victory." Cooper Kupp celebrating the Rams' Super Bowl LVI win. Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Rams defeated the Bengals 23-20 to win Super Bowl LVI on Sunday. Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who made two touchdown catches, won MVP.

The decisive play in the game came from Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald, who exploded through the line to rush Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow into an incompletion on fourth down:

The Celtics beat the Hawks on Sunday, 105-95. Jayson Tatum led Boston with 38 points, also adding 10 rebounds.

And at the Beijing Olympics, the United States continued to steadily add to its medal count, including the historic 500-meter gold from Erin Jackson:

HISTORIC GOLD‼️ 🥇



Erin Jackson wins gold in the long track women's 500m to become the first Black woman to win a speed skating medal. #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/SJit8Hz0Sp — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 14, 2022

And tonight, the men’s Beanpot final takes place between Northeastern and Boston University at 7:30 p.m.

Cooper Kupp’s Super Bowl vision: Super Bowl LVI wasn’t the first time that the Rams under Sean McVay played on the NFL’s biggest stage. In 2019, the Rams lost to the Patriots 13-3 in Super Bowl LIII.

Wide receiver Cooper Kupp wasn’t a part of that game, as he tore his ACL during the regular season.

Following the disappointment of losing to the Patriots, Kupp explained he had a “vision” in which he foresaw not only an eventual Rams Super Bowl win, but also his MVP performance.

“In 2019, we walked off the field that last time after losing to the Patriots,” Kupp told reporters afterward. “I wasn’t able to be a part of that thing. I don’t know what it was. There was just this vision God revealed to me that we were going to come back, we were going to be part of a Super Bowl, we were going to win it and somehow, I was going to walk off the field as the MVP of the game.

“I shared that with my wife because I couldn’t tell anyone else, obviously, what that was,” he added. “But from the moment this postseason started, there was just a belief. Every game, it was written already, and I just got to play free knowing that I got to play from victory, not for victory.”

Kupp finished his season with a dazzling series of accomplishments. He not only led the league in receiving yards, catches, and touchdowns, but also set a record for postseason receptions. He finished his season as NFL Offensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl MVP.

Trivia: Joe Mixon became the fifth non-quarterback in Super Bowl history to throw a touchdown pass. Who was the most recent player to do so prior to Mixon?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: It came against the Patriots.

Robert Williams’s emphatic dunk:

Time Lord is always ready to throw it down 😤 pic.twitter.com/oRZbWuOSuT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 13, 2022

The latest on Kamila Valieva: USA Today reporter Christine Brennan, who broke the story on Valieva’s positive drug test, shared some thoughts on the ruling.

The decision to allow Kamila Valieva to continue competing at #Beijing2022 despite a failed drug test "is just a slap in the face to all of those athletes doing it the right way," says @cbrennansports. https://t.co/moDxPjs92g pic.twitter.com/zzQZEKQP8O — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) February 14, 2022

On this day: In 1952, Vermont native Andrea Mead Lawrence won gold in the giant slalom at the 1952 Oslo Winter Olympics.

The 19-year-old would go on to win another gold in slalom six days later, becoming the first U.S. alpine skier to win multiple gold medals.

Daily highlight: Cooper Kupp, after an incredible season, capped things off with a game-winning touchdown catch in the Super Bowl.

Trivia answer: Trey Burton (Eagles)