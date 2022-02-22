Morning Sports Update Brian Flores said he’s ‘not mad’ at Bill Belichick, praised Patriots’ coach’s ability to listen "I think that’s one of his greatest strengths." Bill Belichick, Brian Flores, and Brendan Daly in 2017. AP Photo/Steven Senne, File

The Bruins defeated the Avalanche 5-1 on Monday. David Pastrnak contributed two goals and an assist.

The Celtics return on Thursday in a matchup against the Nets in Brooklyn.

Brian Flores on Bill Belichick: During a recent episode of the I Am Athlete podcast, former Patriots assistant Brian Flores — who was fired as head coach by the Dolphins following the 2021 season — spoke about his former boss, Bill Belichick.

Flores recently used a mistaken text message from Belichick (meant for now-Giants head coach Brian Daboll) as a piece of evidence in a lawsuit he filed against the NFL for discriminatory hiring practices.

Still, Flores holds Belichick in high regard.

“I’m not mad,” Flores said of his thoughts towards Belichick. “Bill did what a lot of us — he sent a text message to the wrong person. I’m certainly guilty of that before.

“To me, I thought it was specific to the lawsuit in that it confirmed a lot of the things that I thought were going on — that I think a lot of Black or minority coaches think are going on, it kind of confirmed it for me,” Flores added. “As far as having a fair and equal opportunity to go and interview and show your acumen, show your intelligence, show your ability to lead, show your willingness and your leadership. Often times, it’s not a fair and equal playing field.”

When podcast co-host Brandon Marshall called Belichick the “GOAT” (greatest of all-time), Flores concurred.

“I think the one thing people don’t know about Bill is he listens,” Flores explained. “He listens. So if you have — and again, you’ve gotta earn the right for him to listen — but if you have an idea, if you have a thought, if you have a person or there’s a matchup you think that we can win, a part in the game, he’ll listen. He may add something to it. He may throw it out. But he listens. I think that’s one of his greatest strengths.”

Flores was recently hired by the Steelers as a defensive assistant and linebackers coach.

Highlights from the Bruins’ Monday win:

The goals were aplenty this afternoon. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/TWarmM5FB8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 21, 2022

On this day: In 1980, the U.S. men’s hockey team upset the Soviet Union 4-3 in what instantly became known as the “Miracle on Ice.”

The Americans would go on to win the gold medal after defeating Finland in the final game, 4-2.

Daily highlight: From Sunday, LSU centerfielder Ciara Briggs went right through the fence to make an extraordinary catch.

CIARA BRIGGS THROUGH THE WALL TO ROB THE HR!!#SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/zhYru4LXPn — LSU Softball (@LSUsoftball) February 20, 2022