Morning Sports Update ‘It’s time to get Mr. INT paid’: J.C. Jackson discusses contract situation with the Patriots "I guess they feel like they don't need me. I guess I can't be that important to them. I know I am, but they're not showing me." J.C. Jackson runs an interception back for a touchdown during the Patriots' win over the Panthers in 2021. AP Photo/John Bazemore

Both the Bruins and Celtics will be back in action on Thursday. The Celtics will face the Nets in Brooklyn at 7:30 p.m. The Bruins will be in Seattle to play the Kraken at 10 p.m.

J.C. Jackson’s comments: Of the Patriots’ many offseason priorities, arguably the biggest is figuring out what to do about the impending free agency of cornerback J.C. Jackson.

Jackson, 26, is one of the more prolific players at his position in the NFL. In fact, no player in league history has recorded more interceptions in his first four seasons than the former undrafted free agent.

But having lifted himself from obscurity to becoming a 2021 Pro Bowler and Second-Team All-Pro, Jackson is now set for a major pay raise.

This was the subject of his recent conversation with NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry. According to Jackson, the Patriots — who have until March 8 to potentially place either the franchise or transition tag on him — have not been in contact.

“I guess they feel like they don’t need me,” Jackson told Perry. “I guess I can’t be that important to them. I know I am, but they’re not showing me.”

If the Patriots were to place the franchise tag on Jackson (the official period for doing so began on Tuesday), it would mean a one-year guaranteed deal worth $17 million.

“If they tag me, I’m gonna go out there and play,” said Jackson.

Though he told Perry that he was offered a contract extension by the Patriots during the 2021 season, Jackson said he didn’t want to be distracted from football in the moment.

“I wanted to focus on ball at the time,” Jackson explained. “I wanted to finish the season the right way. I didn’t really come back to them on it.”

Ultimately, Jackson understands that there are several scenarios that could potentially play out for him. One definitive outcome, however, is that he will begin to get paid more like the player he has become: a top-level cornerback.

“Whatever happens happens,” Jackson concluded. “I’m taking it day by day. But it’s time for me to get paid. It’s time to get Mr. INT paid.”

Trivia: J.C. Jackson is one of several NFL alumni (past and present) from Immokalee High School. One of them was a Hall of Fame running back who officially retired in 2011. Name that running back.

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was selected one spot ahead of Ricky Williams in the 1999 draft.

Julie Foudy on the U.S. women’s team’s equal pay settlement:

Doug Flutie’s “twosday” tweet included a reference to his drop-kick extra point: The play, which Flutie pulled off as a Patriots backup in 2006, was the first of its kind in the NFL since 1941.

On this day: In 1989, the Celtics traded Danny Ainge to the Kings. The full deal was Ainge and power forward Brad Lohaus to Sacramento for forward Ed Pinckney and center Joe Kleine.

Daily highlight: College of Charleston basketball’s Ben Burnham threw down a towering dunk in an 83-72 win over Northeastern.

BENNY POSTER 💥💥



The freshmen are having the best dunk contest of the week.



Charleston 18, Northeastern 10 pic.twitter.com/Ycb51XsiOM — Charleston Basketball (@CofCBasketball) February 23, 2022

Trivia answer: Edgerrin James