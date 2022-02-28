Morning Sports Update Report: No ‘bad blood’ between Josh McDaniels and Bill Belichick over coaching hires McDaniels has added three former Patriots assistants to his staff with the Raiders. Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels during a game in 2019. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The Celtics lost to the Pacers on Sunday, 128-107. Jayson Tatum led Boston with 24 points.

Also on Sunday, the Pride completed a weekend sweep of the Beauts — having already won the first game on Saturday, 4-3 — with a 1-0 victory.

And the New England Free Jacks lost to the Los Angeles Giltinis 19-15 in Major League Rugby action on Sunday.

Tonight, the Bruins face the Kings in Los Angeles at 10:30 p.m.

Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels: Having recently left his job as an assistant coach in New England to become a head coach of an AFC West team for the second time in his career, Josh McDaniels is currently building a Raiders staff of his own.

Advertisement:

To help fill out the ranks, McDaniels has already added a trio of former Patriots offensive assistants. The Las Vegas staff now includes Mick Lombardi as offensive coordinator, Carmen Bricillo as offensive line coach, and Bo Hardegree as the quarterbacks coach.

How does Bill Belichick feel about his former assistant taking a group of coaches with him?

According to ESPN Patriots reporter Mike Reiss, there are no hard feelings.

“I’m told there’s no ‘bad blood’ between him and Belichick on that front,” Reiss wrote in his Sunday column. “Sometimes when a coach leaves one team and takes assistants with him, it can lead to strained relations.”

“But not in this case,” Reiss added, “in part because of expiring contracts and Belichick moving pieces around on his offensive staff by welcoming back Joe Judge and adjusting Matt Patricia’s responsibilities.”

New England might not be done with its coaching staff reconfiguring.

According to a report from NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry earlier in February, “There’s still an expectation among some that the Patriots will land a veteran offensive coach to help fill the void left by Josh McDaniels.”

Trivia: After getting fired by the Broncos in 2010, Josh McDaniels eventually returned to New England as offensive coordinator. He made a stop in between those roles, spending a year as an offensive coordinator of another NFL team during the 2011 season. Name that team.

Advertisement:

(Answer at the bottom)

Hint: The team’s head coach that season was Steve Spagnuolo.

More from Boston.com:

Some Celtics postgame soundbites:

Following our defeat against the Pacers, we look to bounce back as we get ready for our three-game home stand coming up. pic.twitter.com/z6wSNO0z31 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 28, 2022

On this day: In 1960, the U.S. men’s hockey team scored six unanswered goals in the third period to defeat Czechoslovakia in a 9-4 comeback, clinching the Olympic gold medal.

Daily highlight: Utah softball turned a triple play to keep things close in what was ultimately a losing effort against No. 1 ranked Oklahoma on Sunday.

Trivia answer: Rams