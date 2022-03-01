Morning Sports Update Patriots address defensive line in latest mock draft Mel Kiper added that the Patriots may also use the pick on a wide receiver. Arnold Ebiketie at the Senior Bowl in 2022. AP Photo/Butch Dill

The Bruins brushed aside the Kings on Monday in a 7-0 win. Jake DeBrusk scored a hat-trick and added an assist.

Tonight, the Celtics host the Hawks at 7:30 p.m., while the Bruins face the Ducks in Anaheim at 10 p.m.

The latest mock draft: In his latest mock draft, ESPN expert Mel Kiper Jr. projects that the Patriots will select defensive end Arnold Ebiketie from Penn State with the 21st overall pick.

Ebiketie, who played for Temple before transferring to Penn State for his senior season, recorded 9.5 sacks in 2021 along with 62 total tackles. He was named first team All-Big Ten.

Kiper sees Ebiketie as a player who could continue to develop.

“At 6-foot-3, 260 pounds, he could put on a few more pounds and add the position versatility that New England loves, shifting all along the defensive line,” wrote Kiper. “He has extremely long arms and can create leverage on his pass-rush moves.”

Interestingly, Kiper admitted that defensive line wasn’t his only possible choice for New England in the first round.

“The Patriots also need to invest again at wide receiver, so I thought about one with this pick.”

The NFL Draft gets underway on Thursday, April 28 at 8 p.m.

Trivia: Who was the last player the Patriots picked with the 21st overall pick in the NFL Draft?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was drafted the same year that New England picked Dont’a Hightower 25th overall.

More from Boston.com:

Jake DeBrusk’s career night:

On this day: In 1969, Phil Esposito broke the NHL single-season record for points, notching a goal and an assist in an 8-5 win over the Rangers to move his total to 99. Esposito would go on to finish with 126 points, a mark he would exceed in five future seasons.

Daily highlight: It was all about Ja Morant on Monday night. He set a Grizzlies record with 52 points in a 118-105 win over the Spurs, including an absolutely absurd shot before halftime.

And he also pulled off one of the dunks of the season:

Trivia answer: Chandler Jones