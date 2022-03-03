Morning Sports Update Draft prospect Kyle Philips recalled humorous introduction to Bill Belichick "I was just so surprised." UCLA wide receiver Kyle Philips scores against LSU during the 2021 season. AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Tonight at 7:30 p.m., the Celtics host the Grizzlies at TD Garden.

And at 9 p.m., the Bruins are in Las Vegas to play the Golden Knights.

Kyle Philips’s Bill Belichick story: Wide receiver Kyle Philips is one of many NFL prospects currently at the scouting combine.

And like several of the receivers in this year’s class, Philips has met with the Patriots (which he said he did at the Shrine Bowl earlier in 2022). The player who has drawn comparisons to Wes Welker also noted that he met Bill Belichick even before that while he was still at UCLA.

Interestingly, it was a moment when his mind wasn’t on football. Instead, it was a much more familiar college concern: midterms.

Advertisement:

“One time I was at the facilities, it was like midterm time and I went to the bathroom and Coach Belichick and Coach [Chip] Kelly were walking by and Coach Kelly introduced me and I got to talk to my little bit,” Philips told Patriots.com writer Mike Dussault. “I was just so surprised. It’s midterms and I was focused on my papers and wasn’t expecting to see him.”

Philips hauled in 59 catches in the 2021 season for 739 yards and 10 touchdowns. Along with Welker, Philips has also drawn comparisons to Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow.

The NFL Draft gets underway on April 28 at 8 p.m.

Trivia: Chip Kelly isn’t the only well know college football coach to have New Hampshire ties. What current coach in the Big Ten also has a New Hampshire Wildcats origin?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He succeeded a coach who was recently fired by an NFL team.

More from Boston.com:

An NBC Sports interview with Josh McDaniels at the NFL combine:

Wisconsin native Jesse Marsch was recently named as the new manager of Leeds United:

"[Mark Jackson] reminded me that we played against each other when Leeds took a summer trip to America in 1997!" 🇺🇸



New #LUFC head coach Jesse Marsch faces the media ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/iSehYi2A95 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 3, 2022

On this day: In 1993, 7-foot-7 Manute Bol hit six three-pointers in a single half.

"I don't believe this."



27 years ago today, 7'7" Manute Bol surprised the Suns by hitting six 3-pointers in a half 🔥 pic.twitter.com/X1vAKL4Uo9 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 3, 2020

Daily highlight: Romain Perraud put Southampton in the lead in what eventually proved to be a 3-1 win over West Ham on Wednesday in the F.A. Cup with a perfectly struck shot from distance.

Romain Perraud for Southampton WOW 🎯 pic.twitter.com/5FaWfteHwt — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 2, 2022

Trivia answer: Ryan Day