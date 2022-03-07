Morning Sports Update Carlton Davis seen as a possible Patriots replacement for J.C. Jackson "That plays to his strengths." Carlton Davis playing for the Buccaneers in Jan. 2022. AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio

The Celtics defeated the Nets on Sunday, 126-120. Jayson Tatum led all scorers with an incredible 54-point performance.

Tonight, the Bruins host the Kings at TD Garden, with puck set to drop at 7 p.m.

A possible J.C. Jackson replacement: If the emerging reports — that Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson might not be franchise tagged and could potentially hit the free agent market — are true, then New England will need to find an alternative to help shore up the team’s secondary.

Jackson, 26, is reportedly seeking money equivalent to fellow cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

One contingency plan for Bill Belichick if he needs to find another top-level cornerback could be Carlton Davis.

Davis, 25, was a second-round pick by Tampa Bay in 2018, and was a starter on the team’s Super Bowl-winner in the 2020 season.

While the Buccaneers could use the franchise tag on Davis, ESPN reporters recently noted that there’s a “90 percent chance” that wide receiver Chris Godwin will get it instead.

In a Monday segment on ESPN morning show “Get Up!”, NFL insider Jeremy Fowler hypothesized that Davis would be an ideal signing for the Patriots.

“You’re swapping [in] Davis for J.C. Jackson,” Fowler explained, noting that he had been skeptical about Jackson staying in New England.

“I never got a sense the Patriots were all-in on keeping him,” Fowler said of Jackson.

“Meanwhile Davis is going to go to a spot where he can play a lot of man coverage,” Fowler said of the potential fit between Davis and the Patriots. “That plays to his strengths. Big 6-foot-1 corner. He’s going to do well there.”

NFL teams have until March 8 to either use the franchise or transition tags on potential free agents.

