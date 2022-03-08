Morning Sports Update Matthew Judon isn’t a fan of Calvin Ridley’s suspension "Free Calvin." Matthew Judon during a Patriots-Colts game in 2021. AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

The Bruins lost to the Kings on Monday night in overtime, 3-2. Boston will host Chicago on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Matthew Judon’s take on Calvin Ridley: On Monday, Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley was suspended for at least the entirety of the 2022 NFL season after he was found to have bet on games.

Ridley reportedly placed multiple bets involving several NFL teams, including the Falcons. A league statement maintained that he had not used inside information, and that no players or coaches were aware he had placed any bets.

The betting was done when Ridley had stepped away from football midway through the 2021 season due to mental health concerns.

“I bet 1500 total I don’t have a gambling problem,” Ridley tweeted.

Not everyone in the NFL agreed with the league’s decision on the length of the suspension.

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon spoke up in Ridley’s defense.

“This is trash,” Judon tweeted. “Free Calvin.”

This is trash. free Calvin https://t.co/jF3wLwGa2y — Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) March 8, 2022

Ridley, 27, enjoyed a breakout season in Atlanta in 2020. He totaled 90 catches for 1,374 receiving yards and nine touchdown catches. Rumors of a move away from the Falcons had arisen following the end of the 2021 season. The Patriots, in need of a wide receiver, were seen as a potential landing spot in a trade.

Trivia: Calvin Ridley was the second wide receiver picked in the 2018 NFL Draft. Who was the first?

(Answer at the bottom)

Hint: Panthers.

Linus Ullmark’s impressive sliding save from Monday night:

Linus Ullmark slides across for the glovely robbery 😨 @NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/lbfuUph7G8 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 8, 2022

The larger implications of the NFL’s ruling on Calvin Ridley:

On this day: In 1972, Joe Frazier beat Muhammad Ali in what was called the “Fight of the Century.” The fight went the distance (15 rounds) and Frazier was awarded victory (and the title) by unanimous decision. It was Ali’s first professional defeat. He would avenge the defeat (twice) in the successive bouts between the two, but the epic night at the Madison Square Garden belonged to Frazier.

Daily highlight: Jennifer Coleman’s miracle buzzer-beater sent Navy past No. 1 seeded Holy Cross in the Patriot League conference tournament.

JENNIFER COLEMAN FOR THE WIN AT THE BUZZER 🙌 @NavyWBB is moving on to the semifinals! pic.twitter.com/m7N7VwmcVK — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 8, 2022

Trivia answer: D.J. Moore