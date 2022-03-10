Morning Sports Update ‘See you later for now’: Kyle Van Noy thanked Patriots fans after being released "This will always be home for me and my family." Kyle Van Noy celebrates after sacking Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in a 2022 matchup. AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

The Celtics defeated the Hornets on Wednesday, 115-101. Jayson Tatum scored 44 points in another dazzling performance.

Also on Wednesday, the Revolution defeated Pumas UNAM 3-0 in the first leg of a CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal played amid a snowstorm at Gillette Stadium.

And tonight at 7 p.m., the Bruins host Chicago at TD Garden.

Kyle Van Noy’s message to Patriots fans: After he was cut by the Patriots earlier this week, former New England linebacker Kyle Van Noy shared a message of appreciation to the team’s fans.

“Thank you New England for another amazing year!” Van Noy wrote. “This will always be home for me and my family.

“See you later for now,” Van Noy added, saying he has “nothing but love!”

The 31-year-old linebacker was likely cut due to salary cap reasons, as Van Noy is coming off of a productive season in which he recorded 66 total tackles, five sacks, and an interception which he returned for a touchdown against the Falcons.

It’s not Van Noy’s first time leaving the Patriots, as he also did so following the 2019 season. But after spending a year in Miami with the Dolphins, he returned to the Patriots. Prior to that, Van Noy — originally drafted by the Lions in the second round by the Lions in 2014 — had helped the Patriots win two Super Bowls during his original tenure with the team.

Trivia: Kyle Van Noy led the Patriots in total tackles during the 2018 season. Who was second?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: Like Van Noy, he had two stints with New England.

Tom Brady on Tiger Woods:

"When you need it most and you've gotta come through, that's what the all-time greats do." – @tombrady



Tune into @golfchannel to watch this year's #GolfHOF Induction Ceremony. pic.twitter.com/jc0upJEk7F — Golf Hall of Fame (@GolfHallofFame) March 10, 2022

On this day: In 2011, “Cardiac Kemba” Walker led Connecticut to a Big East tournament win over Pittsburgh. It was part of a miraculous run that the Huskies put together to not only win a conference tournament title, but eventually an NCAA Championship.

"Step-back. WALKER … CARDIAC KEMBA!"



9 years ago today, the legend was born 😤 pic.twitter.com/jX5crMyslV — ESPN (@espn) March 10, 2020

Daily highlight: Marcus Smart drove to the basket and got the bounce.

Trivia answer: Patrick Chung