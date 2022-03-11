Morning Sports Update N’Keal Harry reportedly a ‘name to keep an eye on’ for a potential pre-draft trade "Teams have shown recent interest in the 2019 first-round pick." N'Keal Harry warming up before a Patriots-Colts game in Dec. 2021. AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

The Bruins defeated Chicago 4-3 on Thursday night. David Pastrnak scored the game-winning goal with 16 seconds remaining in the third period.

Another major development from Thursday: Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association agreed to a new collective bargaining agreement, ending the lockout. The new season is scheduled to start on April 7.

Tonight, the Celtics host the Pistons at 7:30 p.m.

On Saturday, the Boston Pride — who announced the addition of Hall of Famer Willie O’Ree to its ownership group on Thursday — will face the Toronto Six at 2 p.m.

Also on Saturday, the Bruins face the Coyotes at TD Garden at 7 p.m., and the Revolution host Real Salt Lake at 7:30 p.m.

N’Keal Harry and the possibility of a trade: The NFL offseason is beginning to take shape, with free agency set to begin on March 16 and the NFL Draft on the horizon (April 28).

Several blockbuster trades have already been agreed to with a few more potentially in the works.

One name for Patriots fans to keep an eye on is wide receiver N’Keal Harry. Though he hasn’t been able to find the level of production that the Patriots were hoping to see when New England drafted him with the 32nd overall pick in 2019, Harry has shown up on a few teams’ radars.

According to Pro Football Focus reporter Doug Kyed, Harry “is a name to keep an eye on as a potential trade candidate before the draft, per source. Teams have shown recent interest in the 2019 first-round pick.”

#Patriots WR N’Keal Harry is a name to keep an eye on as a potential trade candidate before the draft, per source. Teams have shown recent interest in the 2019 first-round pick. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) March 10, 2022

Trivia: In N’Keal Harry’s final season at Arizona State, he led the team in receiving yards with 1,088. Who was second?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was also a first-round pick, only a year after Harry, and he was selected by an NFC West team.

Jack Ahcan’s first NHL goal:

More on the end of the MLB lockout:

On this day: In 1965, Bill Russell pulled down 49 rebounds (and added 27 points) in a 112-100 win over the Pistons.

It was Boston’s 60th win of the season, tying the team’s own NBA record for regular season victories. The Celtics would finish with 62 wins, and a seventh consecutive NBA title.

Daily highlight: Bruno Guimaraes scored a perfectly executed back-heel goal off of a headed cross in Newcastle’s 2-1 win over Southampton on Thursday.

Trivia answer: Brandon Aiyuk