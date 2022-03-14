Morning Sports Update Jarvis Landry seen as ‘perfect’ for Patriots’ offseason priorities "It would take Landry 15 minutes to become one of Bill Belichick’s favorites of recent years." Jarvis Landry in January, 2022. AP Photo/Kirk Irwin

Sunday was a monumental day in sports. The NCAA brackets for the men’s and women’s tournaments were released, setting the stage for 2022 March Madness.

Locally, the Celtics retired Kevin Garnett’s jersey, an event that reunited the “Big Three” in the process. Sadly for Boston fans, the Celtics lost the actual game to the Mavericks, 95-92.

ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE pic.twitter.com/31aB9ghtLQ — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 13, 2022

And in a not-so-surprising twist, Tom Brady announced that — only weeks after retiring — he’s planning a comeback with the Buccaneers for the 2022 season.

Jarvis Landry and the Patriots: After the recent report that the Browns had agreed to trade for Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper, one of the follow-up items was regarding fellow receiver Jarvis Landry.

Landry, 29, has been with the Browns since 2018, making 288 catches in four seasons. Now, however, it appears that his time in Cleveland may be coming to an end.

“On the same day they agreed to trade for [wide receiver] Amari Cooper, the Browns also have granted permission to veteran [wide receiver] Jarvis Landry to [seek] a trade, per sources,” tweeted ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

One potential landing spot for the veteran wideout could be the Patriots, as longtime NFL reporter Peter King explained.

In his most recent “Football Morning in America” column, King made the case for Landry as an ideal target with Bill Belichick.

“There is no better fit of player to team in the next week than the Cleveland wide receiver to New England,” wrote King. “It would take Landry 15 minutes to become one of Bill Belichick’s favorites of recent years. Not sure if Landry will be cut by the Browns or if they can get a low pick for him in trade, but his gritty and no-BS style on and off the field fits the Pats perfectly.”

NFL teams are allowed to officially sign free agents and complete trades starting at 4 p.m. on March 16.

On this day: In 1998, Harvard women’s basketball became the first 16-seed in NCAA tournament history to upset a 1-seed when they defeated Stanford, 71-67.

It was a historic achievement, one that no men’s team would accomplish until UMBC pulled it off against Virginia in 2018.

Though Harvard’s run ended in the next round against Arkansas, it remains one of the more magical moments of March Madness.

Daily highlight: Multiple looks at Jaylen Brown’s explosive dunk from Sunday.