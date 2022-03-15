Morning Sports Update Red Sox reportedly pursuing free agent Freddie Freeman Boston joins other American League East competitors in the race to sign the 2020 National League MVP. Freddie Freeman during the 2021 season. AP Photo/John Bazemore, File

Tonight, the Bruins play Chicago at 8:30 p.m, trying to build on the recent two-game winning streak.

Tomorrow, the Bruins will be back in action in Minnesota against the Wild at 7:30 p.m. And the Celtics will face the Warriors at 10 p.m.

Also on Wednesday night, the Revolution will face Pumas UNAM in Mexico City at 10:15 p.m. in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals. New England leads 3-0 after the first game.

The Red Sox and Freddie Freeman: With Major League Baseball’s Opening Day only weeks away, teams are scrambling to get through offseason transactions and prepare for the upcoming season in a compressed period of time.

Still, several high level free agents are out there, including 2020 National League MVP Freddie Freeman.

Freeman, 32, has spent his entire career in Atlanta, a run which culminated with the team winning the World Series in 2021. Now coming of a championship season in which he hit .300 with 31 home runs, the first baseman could potentially be a huge signing.

On Tuesday morning, MLB insider Jon Heyman reported that the Red Sox had entered the chase to sign Freeman.

“Red Sox have joined the Freddie Freeman sweepstakes as things get more interesting,” noted Heyman.

Red Sox have joined the Freddie Freeman sweepstakes as things get more interesting. Teams known to be in now: the Dodgers plus 4 from AL East: Yankees, Rays and Jays, too — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 15, 2022

He also reported that with Boston in pursuit, Freeman now has suitors from four teams in the American League East: Boston, New York, Tampa, and Toronto.

Red Sox season gets underway on April 7 in New York against the Yankees.

Trivia: In 2014, Freddie Freeman was stuck in a traffic jam for hours due to a rare winter storm in Atlanta. Eventually, he was rescued by a retired Atlanta teammate who arrived on an ATV. Who was that retired teammate?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: Like Freeman, he won a National League MVP (only his was in 1999, not 2020).

Patriots offseason moves: The official new league year doesn’t get started until 4 p.m. on March 16, but the Patriots have already agreed to a few moves, including:

Re-signing multiple players, including Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater. New England also reportedly placed a second-round tender on restricted free agent wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.

Reportedly agreed to trade edge rusher Chase Winovich to the Browns for inside linebacker Mack Wilson.

In addition, a few players appear to be on their way out of New England. Both J.C. Jackson and Ted Karras have agreed to deals elsewhere.

On this day: In 1992, Larry Bird dropped 49 points on the Blazers in a 152-148 double-overtime Celtics win. Bird added 12 assists and 14 rebounds to complete the triple-double (also collecting four steals).

For Bird, 35, it was the final time he would reach either the 40-point or triple-double plateau. Battling injuries, it would be the Hall of Famer’s final NBA season. But on one night in March, he turned back the clock, out-dueled Clyde Drexler (who finished with 41 points), and helped Boston get the win.

Daily highlight: Ryan Presiano helped Connecticut’s Fairfield Prep win in a state playoff game at the buzzer before fans rushed the court in celebration.

Absolutely insane finish in the Connecticut state basketball tournament. Fairfield Prep wins at the buzzer on a 3pointer by Ryan Presiano. Via @locallivenet @fairfieldprep @double5 on the call at Warde. #ctbb pic.twitter.com/XYraU8VL1N — Kevin Devaney Jr. (@KDJmedia1) March 15, 2022

Trivia answer: Chipper Jones