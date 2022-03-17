Morning Sports Update Red Sox reportedly shift free-agent interest to Trevor Story after missing out on Freddie Freeman Boston continues to explore options in free agency ahead of the April 7 season opener. Trevor Story playing for the Rockies in 2021. AP Photo/David Zalubowski

The Celtics defeated the Warriors on Wednesday night, 110-88. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum led the way for Boston, each scoring 26 points.

The Bruins lost to the Wild, 4-2.

And the Revolution suffered a monumental collapse in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal against Pumas UNAM in Mexico City. New England entered the night leading 3-0 after the first leg but surrendered three goals before falling on penalty kicks to crash out of the tournament.

The Men’s NCAA Tournament gets underway this afternoon. The first game of the 64-team field begins at 12:15 p.m. with sixth-seeded Colorado State facing 11th seeded Michigan.

Advertisement:

The latest Red Sox rumor: After reportedly pursuing first baseman Freddie Freeman, the Red Sox eventually lost out on the chance to sign the 32-year-old when the Dodgers swooped in. Freeman has reportedly agreed to a six-year deal with Los Angeles worth $162 million.

With Freeman off the table, Boston has turned its attention to shortstop Trevor Story, according to MLB reporter Jon Heyman.

After losing out on Freddie Freeman, Red Sox are taking a look at Trevor Story. One catch: he would likely have to play 2B as 2-time WS champ Xander Bogaerts is the SS. Other possible options for Story: Cards, Twins, Astros, more. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 17, 2022

One potential issue, as Heyman pointed out, is that Story has only ever played shortstop at the Major League level, and the Red Sox currently have Xander Bogaerts already at the position.

Bogaerts, 29, is a central presence in Boston’s lineup and is currently signed through at least the 2025 season, though he can opt out of that deal after this year.

Asked about a separate rumor that the Red Sox might have interest in signing fellow shortstop Carlos Correa, Bogaerts explained that he wishes to remain at his chosen position.

“I’m a shortstop, man,” he told reporters on Wednesday. “That’s where I’ve played my whole career. Obviously it’s a position I take a lot of pride in. If you look at my numbers, they’ve been pretty good for these years. I like being there. That’s it.”

Given that, it appears it will take some convincing on Story’s side for there to be real hope of Boston signing the two-time All-Star.

Advertisement:

The Red Sox season opener is set for April 7 in New York against the Yankees.

Trivia: In 2016, Story hit 27 home runs as a rookie but finished fourth in voting for National League Rookie of the Year. Who won the award that year?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: Like Story, he also plays shortstop. He’s also been a World Series MVP.

More from Boston.com:

Jaylen Brown’s night in the Celtics’ win:

Some analysis on the Patriots’ current cap situation:

Patriots currently have $9.67m of cap space this morning, per NFLPA. Doesn't include Slater, White, Mitchell or Mason trade.



Don't mistake that for the Patriots being tight on the cap. They can still make plenty of space.



Cap numbers:



Devin McCourty: $5.75m

Brian Hoyer: $1.76m — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) March 17, 2022

On this day: In 1963, Bob Cousy was honored at the Boston Garden prior to his retirement from his playing career. Cousy, 34, would help the Celtics to win yet another title in the playoffs after the ceremony. In the short term, he helped Boston defeat the Syracuse Nationals that night, 125-116.

And in 1969, Cousy would briefly come out of retirement to play for the Cincinnati Royals.

Daily highlight: VCU basketball coach Mike Rhoades nailed a half-court shot at halftime during the Nuggets-Wizards game on Wednesday.

Trivia answer: Corey Seager