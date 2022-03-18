Here’s how Patriots RB Damien Harris reacted to a mistaken report saying he’d signed with the Falcons

Newsletter Signup
Tonight, the Bruins are in Winnipeg to face the Jets at 8 p.m. And at 10 p.m., the Celtics are in Sacramento to play the Kings.
And in the NCAA Tournament, the first day of the men’s tournament was dotted with notable upsets, including 15-seed Saint Peter’s knocking off highly-touted second-seed Kentucky.
The action continues today. Additionally, the women’s tournament also begins play at 11:30 a.m. with Miami playing South Florida.
Damien Harris’s brief fake news scare: On Thursday, the Falcons agreed to sign former Bears running back Damien Williams according to his agent, Ian Greengross.
Afterward, the official Fox NFL Twitter account mistakenly tweeted that it was Patriots running back Damien Harris who had signed with Atlanta, even tweeting a photo of him as well.
Greengross responded to the now-deleted tweet, correcting Fox’s mistake:
Harris, who is also active on Twitter, admitted that the tweet caught him off-guard:
Harris, 25, is entering the final year of his four-year rookie contract. He led the Patriots in rushing with 929 yards in 2021, averaging 4.6 yards per carry.
Trivia: Damien Harris was 10th in the NFL in rushing last season. Who are the two fellow former Alabama running backs who topped him? (Note: This refers to players who spent their entire collegiate careers at Alabama).
(Answer at the bottom).
Hint: One was a rookie. One played in only eight regular-season games.
More from Boston.com:
Saint Peter’s upsetting Kentucky destroyed numerous brackets:
Former Patriots cornerback Logan Ryan is reuniting with Tom Brady:
On this day: In 1995, Michael Jordan — having retired abruptly from the NBA in 1993 — announced his midseason return with a two-word statement.
“I’m back,” Jordan wrote. It was the beginning of a second act in his basketball career that would include one of the greatest seasons in league history and culminate with the second three-peat of championships in his Hall of Fame run.
Daily highlight: In an instantly iconic tournament moment, an Indiana cheerleader (supported by her teammates) retrieved a basketball that had become lodged above the hoop.
The moment drew applause from the crowd and an appropriately enthusiastic call from play-by-play announcer Andrew Catalon.
Trivia answer: Najee Harris, Derrick Henry
