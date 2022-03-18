Morning Sports Update Here’s how Patriots RB Damien Harris reacted to a mistaken report saying he’d signed with the Falcons The news was meant to be about fellow running back Damien Williams. Damien Harris during a Patriots-Dolphins game in 2022. AP Photo/Doug Murray

Tonight, the Bruins are in Winnipeg to face the Jets at 8 p.m. And at 10 p.m., the Celtics are in Sacramento to play the Kings.

And in the NCAA Tournament, the first day of the men’s tournament was dotted with notable upsets, including 15-seed Saint Peter’s knocking off highly-touted second-seed Kentucky.

The action continues today. Additionally, the women’s tournament also begins play at 11:30 a.m. with Miami playing South Florida.

Damien Harris’s brief fake news scare: On Thursday, the Falcons agreed to sign former Bears running back Damien Williams according to his agent, Ian Greengross.

Former #Bears and #Chiefs RB Damien Williams is signing a 1-year deal with the #Falcons, per agent @iangreengross. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2022

Afterward, the official Fox NFL Twitter account mistakenly tweeted that it was Patriots running back Damien Harris who had signed with Atlanta, even tweeting a photo of him as well.

Greengross responded to the now-deleted tweet, correcting Fox’s mistake:

Um, yeah, my client is Damien WILLIAMS. You know, the one who ran to immortality on your network during Super Bowl LIV. — Ian Greengross (@iangreengross) March 17, 2022

Harris, who is also active on Twitter, admitted that the tweet caught him off-guard:

Man y’all made my heart drop 🤣🤣🤦🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/wIONfTFhqT — Damien Harris (@DHx34) March 18, 2022

Harris, 25, is entering the final year of his four-year rookie contract. He led the Patriots in rushing with 929 yards in 2021, averaging 4.6 yards per carry.

Trivia: Damien Harris was 10th in the NFL in rushing last season. Who are the two fellow former Alabama running backs who topped him? (Note: This refers to players who spent their entire collegiate careers at Alabama).

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: One was a rookie. One played in only eight regular-season games.

More from Boston.com:

Saint Peter’s upsetting Kentucky destroyed numerous brackets:

Saint Peter's BUSTED SOME BRACKETS



• 98% had Kentucky beating St. Peter's

• 87.6% had Kentucky in Sweet 16

• 58.4% had Kentucky in Elite 8

• 37.4% had Kentucky in Final Four

• 12.8% had Kentucky in Championship

• 6.4% had Kentucky winning it all pic.twitter.com/d3XT50iI0o — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 18, 2022

Former Patriots cornerback Logan Ryan is reuniting with Tom Brady:

From @GMFB: The #Bucs continue to be active, signing another old friend of Tom Brady’s. Sources say former #Giants captain Logan Ryan has agreed to terms with Tampa, giving them a leader in the secondary. Ryan won two Super Bowls with Brady and the #Patriots. pic.twitter.com/CQJYpX3BSo — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2022

On this day: In 1995, Michael Jordan — having retired abruptly from the NBA in 1993 — announced his midseason return with a two-word statement.

“I’m back,” Jordan wrote. It was the beginning of a second act in his basketball career that would include one of the greatest seasons in league history and culminate with the second three-peat of championships in his Hall of Fame run.

“I’m back.”



25 years ago today, Michael Jordan used two words to announce he was returning to the NBA 👏 pic.twitter.com/uNDxEWYXhj — ESPN (@espn) March 18, 2020

Daily highlight: In an instantly iconic tournament moment, an Indiana cheerleader (supported by her teammates) retrieved a basketball that had become lodged above the hoop.

The moment drew applause from the crowd and an appropriately enthusiastic call from play-by-play announcer Andrew Catalon.

"THE CHEERLEADER SAVES THE DAY!"



When hope was lost, a hero emerged. pic.twitter.com/8fjEydjr2j — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 18, 2022

Trivia answer: Najee Harris, Derrick Henry