Morning Sports Update Tanner Houck ‘most likely’ set for role in Red Sox rotation "I hope to make them proud." Tanner Houck pitching for the Red Sox in Game 6 of the 2021 ALCS. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The Celtic defeated the Nuggets 124-104 on Sunday. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum each totaled 30 points.

Tonight, the Celtics play the Thunder in Oklahoma City at 8 p.m. Also tonight, the Bruins will be in Montreal to face the Canadiens at 7 p.m.

Tanner Houck on the Red Sox rotation: With Chris Sale set to miss time with a rib injury — and given the uncertain timetable for his potential return — the Red Sox will have to find someone else to occupy a spot in the team’s pitching rotation for at least the start of the season.

Luckily, Boston has an intriguing option to turn to: 2017 first-round pick Tanner Houck.

Houck, 25, made his Major League debut in 2020, and holds a career ERA of 2.93.

Still, Houck’s 2021 season was spent largely in transition, shuttling between the Triple-A and Major League levels, and between being a starter and a relief role when he was with the team.

Boston manager Alex Cora came as close as he has previously to clarifying Houck’s short term role on Sunday. Asked if Houck would start the season (which gets underway on April 7) in the rotation, Cora said that would “most likely” be the case.

Houck made his first start of spring training against the Orioles in Sunday’s 3-2 win. He pitched 2 2/3 innings, striking out two, allowing a hit (a solo home run) and walking three. In his own words, it was a learning experience.

“First time out,” Houck told reporters. “Knock the rust off. You can throw as many live and bullpen [sessions] as you want. Getting in a game situation is definitely a little bit different. The heart rate is up a little bit more.

“So, the first one out of the way, felt good, mixed in all the pitches,” he added. “In the second inning, I got a little too rotational.”

Cora sees a nearly finished product in Houck, who filled in where he was needed in 2021.

“Obviously, I’m looking forward to him taking the next step,” Cora explained. “It was a different role [last year]. He was really good for us. Now, it’s just a matter of putting everything together and keep improving.”

“I mean, my plan coming into camp was to work and not really take anything for granted,” said Houck. “Thank you to them and I hope to make them proud.”

More from Boston.com:

Reviewing the morning’s Patriots reports: New England will reportedly host Loenard Fournette (as well as Malcolm Butler) for free agent visists.

The Patriots are hosting free agent RB Leonard Fournette on a visit today, per source.



The 27-year old is coming off of the best all around season of his career with 812 rushing yards, 8 rushing TD and 69 catches for 454 yards in 2021. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 21, 2022

And the Patriots also reportedly re-signed Trent Brown.

It’s a two-year deal for Trent Brown, who lands back in New England. A major OL move for the #Patriots. https://t.co/yKjZmWBb67 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 21, 2022

On this day: In 2008, Steph Curry led10th seeded Davidson past seventh-seeded Gonzaga in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, 82-76.

Curry went 8-10 from 3-point range and recorded five steals, totaling 40 points. Davidson would make a run to the Elite Eight before falling to eventual national champion Kansas.

Daily highlight: In Arizona’s thrilling 85-80 overtime win over TCU on Sunday night in the NCAA Tournament, sophomore guard Bennedict Mathurin delivered one of the best dunks of March Madness so far.

One more look: