Morning Sports Update Rob Gronkowski is reportedly still ‘undecided’ on if he wants to keep playing football Rob Gronkowski of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half of the NFC Wild Card Playoff game. Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Bruins defeated the Lightning in a 3-2 thriller on Thursday. David Pastrnak led the way for Boston with a hat-trick.

Also on Thursday night, the U.S. men’s soccer team tied Mexico 0-0 in Mexico City. The U.S. can clinch a World Cup berth on Sunday with a win at home against Panama and a tie or loss from Costa Rica.

Today at 4 p.m., the Pride play the Beauts in the PHF playoffs.

Rob Gronkowski’s status for the 2022 season: While Tom Brady has made his decision to return to the Buccaneers, one of his favorite targets remains undecided.

Rob Gronkowski, who un-retired to join Brady in Tampa in 2020, is currently a free agent.

Per his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, Gronkowski hasn’t made up his mind.

“I talked to Tampa yesterday and I told them that he’s still undecided, he needs some time to figure out whether he wants to play,” Rosenhaus said, according to Buccaneers reporters Rick Stroud.

Trivia: Rob Gronkowski is currently fifth all-time in receiving yards for a tight end. Name the four players who rank above him still.

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: Each of them played in the AFC West for at least a season.

More from Boston.com:

Gio Reyna slalomed his way through the Mexican midfield: The sequence, much like the game, ended without a goal. But the 19-year-old’s return to the national team showcased his immense potential for the future.

We see you Gio Reyna 🔥 pic.twitter.com/F49wJUzd07 — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 25, 2022

The debate around Mac Jones as a franchise quarterback:

On this day: In 1947, Holy Cross basketball — featuring freshman point guard Bob Cousy — won the national championship. The 58-47 win over Oklahoma was a crowning achievement for Hall of Fame coach Alvin “Doggie” Julian.

Daily highlight: North Macedonia shocked European Champions Italy on Thursday in a make-or-break World Cup qualifier playoff. Despite dominating the match, Italy were unable to find a goal.

Then, in stoppage time, Aleksandar Trajkovski gave North Macedonia a stunning lead. The result held, with North Macedonia achieving a miracle. They now face Portugal in the playoff final to decide which team will participate in the 2022 World Cup.

NORTH MACEDONIA!!! ONE OF THE GREAT UPSETS OF ALL TIME 🤯



AS IT STANDS, ITALY ARE OUT OF THE WORLD CUP! pic.twitter.com/DBRBcUhZC5 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 24, 2022

Trivia answer: Tony Gonzalez, Jason Witten, Antonio Gates, Shannon Sharpe