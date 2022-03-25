Rob Gronkowski is reportedly still ‘undecided’ on if he wants to keep playing football

Get the latest Boston sports news
The Bruins defeated the Lightning in a 3-2 thriller on Thursday. David Pastrnak led the way for Boston with a hat-trick.
Also on Thursday night, the U.S. men’s soccer team tied Mexico 0-0 in Mexico City. The U.S. can clinch a World Cup berth on Sunday with a win at home against Panama and a tie or loss from Costa Rica.
Today at 4 p.m., the Pride play the Beauts in the PHF playoffs.
Rob Gronkowski’s status for the 2022 season: While Tom Brady has made his decision to return to the Buccaneers, one of his favorite targets remains undecided.
Rob Gronkowski, who un-retired to join Brady in Tampa in 2020, is currently a free agent.
Per his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, Gronkowski hasn’t made up his mind.
“I talked to Tampa yesterday and I told them that he’s still undecided, he needs some time to figure out whether he wants to play,” Rosenhaus said, according to Buccaneers reporters Rick Stroud.
Trivia: Rob Gronkowski is currently fifth all-time in receiving yards for a tight end. Name the four players who rank above him still.
(Answer at the bottom).
Hint: Each of them played in the AFC West for at least a season.
More from Boston.com:
Gio Reyna slalomed his way through the Mexican midfield: The sequence, much like the game, ended without a goal. But the 19-year-old’s return to the national team showcased his immense potential for the future.
The debate around Mac Jones as a franchise quarterback:
On this day: In 1947, Holy Cross basketball — featuring freshman point guard Bob Cousy — won the national championship. The 58-47 win over Oklahoma was a crowning achievement for Hall of Fame coach Alvin “Doggie” Julian.
Daily highlight: North Macedonia shocked European Champions Italy on Thursday in a make-or-break World Cup qualifier playoff. Despite dominating the match, Italy were unable to find a goal.
Then, in stoppage time, Aleksandar Trajkovski gave North Macedonia a stunning lead. The result held, with North Macedonia achieving a miracle. They now face Portugal in the playoff final to decide which team will participate in the 2022 World Cup.
Trivia answer: Tony Gonzalez, Jason Witten, Antonio Gates, Shannon Sharpe
