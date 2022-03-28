Morning Sports Update Patriots could trade first-round pick, according to latest NFL Draft projection New England would add two extra picks in the hypothetical deal with the Chiefs. Bill Belichick and Andy Reid shaking hands in 2018. Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff

The Pride advanced to the Isobel Cup Final for the third straight year with a 5-1 over the Toronto Six on Sunday. Boston will face the Connecticut Whale tonight in the final at 9 p.m.

Elsewhere, the United States men’s soccer team defeated Panama 5-1 to move to the brink of World Cup qualification.

Also on Sunday, the Celtics defeated the Timberwolves 134-112. Jayson Tatum led Boston with 34 points. Tonight, the Celtics will be back in action in Toronto against the Raptors at 7:30 p.m.

Patriots projected to trade down: The NFL Draft is set to get underway on April 28. Already, the league’s offseason has been one to remember, with blockbuster trades and high-profile player movement.

The Patriots, who have been conspicuously absent from the recent headlines, could still make a trade or two ahead of the draft.

According to NFL analyst Chad Reuter, New England could potentially make a deal involving the team’s first-round pick (21st overall). In his recent four-round mock draft, Reuter has Bill Belichick opting to swap first rounders with the Chiefs, with the Patriots adding a few extra draft picks in the process.

In Reuter’s view, the Patriots could trade the 21st pick to the Chiefs in exchange for the 29th, as well as Kansas City’s third and fourth round picks (the third rounder being a compensatory pick). The Chiefs would then pick Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams.

“With Tyreek Hill taking his talents to Miami, the Chiefs could use another speedy playmaker,” wrote Reuter. “Williams is coming off an ACL tear, but Andy Reid should still have interest in flipping two picks (their third-round compensatory selection and assigned fourth-rounder) to the Patriots to lock him up.”

As for New England, the Patriots would then take safety Dax Hill from Michigan 29th overall.

“Bill Belichick loves versatile secondary players like Hill, who could play nickel, outside corner or free safety depending on how the depth chart stacks up over the next few years,” Reuter concluded.

Here’s who Reuter projected to the Patriots in rounds 2-4:

Second round, 54th overall: Leo Chenal, linebacker, Wisconsin

Third round, 85th overall: Cole Strange, guard, Tennessee-Chattanooga

Third round, 103rd overall: Khalil Shakir, wide receiver, Boise State

Fourth round, 127th overall: Logan Bruss, guard, Wisconsin

Fourth round, 135th overall: Thomas Booker, defensive tackle, Stanford

More from Boston.com:

Kali Flanagan’s goal for the Pride in PHF semifinals:

FLANAGAN WHAT AN INDIVIDUAL EFFORT! Boston up by 2!#Isobel2022 pic.twitter.com/9FzlUWhoGB — PHF (@PHF) March 27, 2022

Though he was optioned to Triple-A, Jarren Duran scored from second on a fly ball on Sunday:

Jarren Duran tagged and scored from 2nd on a fly ball to center.



Yes, you read that right. pic.twitter.com/cneJ66tSGZ — Red Sox (@RedSox) March 27, 2022

On this day: In 1986, the Red Sox completed a rare trade with the Yankees. Boston sent Mike Easler to New York, who sent Don Baylor back in exchange. It was one of only six trades that the two rivals have made in the last 50 years.

Daily highlight: During the U.S. men’s team’s vital World Cup qualifying win on Sunday against Panama, Christian Pulisic notched his hat-trick in style.

CAPTAIN AMERICA WITH THE HAT TRICK 🎩🎩🎩



Incredible touch and finish from @cpulisic_10 to make it 5-0 for the @USMNT pic.twitter.com/yxFvcgnsoA — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 28, 2022

One more look: