Morning Sports Update Robert Kraft explained what ‘bothers’ him about the Patriots in recent years Kraft also discussed the upcoming draft, and when he expects the Patriots to compete for another championship. Robert Kraft during the pro-am prior to The Genesis Invitational in Feb. 2022. Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

The Pride rallied from a 2-1 deficit to defeat the Connecticut Whale 4-2 in the Isobel Cup final on Monday night. It’s the second straight title for Boston, which became the first team in Premier Hockey Federation history to repeat.

Elsewhere, the Celtics lost to the Raptors in overtime, 115-112. It was an admirable performance from Boston, considering that the team was without its best players.

Today at 2:45 p.m. ET, Revolution forward Adam Buksa could potentially start for Poland in a make-or-break World Cup qualifier against Sweden.

And tonight, the Bruins face the Maple Leafs at 7 p.m.

Robert Kraft weighs in: As NFL owners gather for their annual meetings, Robert Kraft took the opportunity to speak with reporters on Tuesday morning.

Assessing the state of his team, Kraft got right to the point.

“I’m a Patriot fan big-time first,” Kraft explained, “and more than anything, it bothers me that we haven’t been able to win a playoff game in the last three years.”

Robert Kraft: Bothers me Patriots haven’t won playoff game in last 3 years … happy about last year’s draft after prior lean years … draft only way to build for sustained success. pic.twitter.com/xM2cIPTpmS — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) March 29, 2022

Kraft also emphasized the importance of building through the draft.

“I’m happy that I think we had a great draft last year, and it made up for what happened the previous four years or so and I look forward to hopefully having a great draft this year,” said Kraft. “That’s the only way you can build your team long-term and consistently [so] that you have a chance of winning is having a good draft.”

The NFL Draft begins on April 28. The Patriots currently hold the 21st overall pick.

As for the state of the team’s rebuilding process, Kraft was asked when he expects the Patriots to compete again for a championship.

“I expect it to happen as soon as this year,” he predicted.

Trivia: Robert Kraft’s first venture into sports ownership occurred in the 1970s, when he was part of a group that owned the Boston Lobsters. What sport did that team play?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: The team’s highest-profile player in that time was born in Prague.

More from Boston.com:

Highlights from Connecticut’s double-overtime win to reach the Final Four:

Patriots could be heading towards join practices with the Panthers:

Matt Rhule says he's talked with Bill Belichick about planning the joint practices. Says he expects it to be "good, productive work."

Rhule adds NFL still has to sign off on it, but doesn't expect that to be an issue. — Joe Person (@josephperson) March 29, 2022

On this day: In 1999, the Connecticut men’s basketball team won its first National Championship with a 77-74 upset of Duke.

Richard Hamilton led the Huskies with 27 points.

Daily highlight: Rockets rookie Jalen Green added another one to his career dunk montage in Monday’s loss to the Spurs.

Trivia answer: Tennis