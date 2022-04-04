Morning Sports Update Peter King still thinks the Patriots will draft a wide receiver despite the DeVante Parker trade "Picking 21st and 54th in the draft, I doubt New England’s out of the receiver business." Patriots wide receivers huddle with the rest of New England's offense during a game in Jan. 2022. AP Photo/Doug Murray

The Celtics destroyed the Wizards 144-102 on Sunday. Jaylen Brown led Boston with 32 points.

Tonight, the Bruins are in Columbus to play the Blue Jackets at 7 p.m.

And on Thursday, the Red Sox open the 2022 season in the Bronx against the Yankees at 1:05 p.m.

Peter King’s take on the Patriots’ wide receiver situation: The Patriots reportedly agreed to trade for wide receiver DeVante Parker from the Dolphins over the weekend.

Parker, 29, adds more talent to New England’s roster. Drafted 14th overall by Miami in 2015, he’s had one season (2019) in which he went over 1,000 yards receiving (totaling 1,202 along with nine touchdown catches).

But in the opinion of longtime NFL writer Peter King, it’s not enough.

“I think it’s good to see the Patriots add a needed receiver,” King wrote of Parker in his latest “Football Morning in America” column. “But they’re still third in the division, behind Miami and Buffalo, in wideout weapons (Parker, Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne, Nelson Agholor, N’Keal Harry).”

Looking ahead to the upcoming NFL Draft (which gets underway on April 28), King sees the Patriots still in the market.

“Picking 21st and 54th in the draft, I doubt New England’s out of the receiver business,” King concluded.

New England has been linked with a wide receiver in multiple mock drafts since January.

Trivia: N’Keal Harry was the last wide receiver to be picked by the Patriots in the first round of the draft. Who was the most recent wide receiver New England selected in the second round?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He went to Marshall.

More from Boston.com:

Rafael Devers dug this out for a home run:

Rafael Devers isn't human.



Exhibit A: pic.twitter.com/a8ZCSSIi0Z — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 3, 2022

Happy tears for Aliyah Boston: The South Carolina star had 11 points and 16 rebounds in the NCAA Tournament championship win over Connecticut on Sunday. She was named Most Outstanding Player of the tournament in what turned out to be a story of redemption.

On this day: In 2001, Hideo Nomo threw a no-hitter in the second game of the season as the Red Sox beat the Orioles, 3-0. It was the first (and still only) no-hitter at Camden Yards, and the second of Nomo’s career.

It was also the first Red Sox no-hitter since Dave Morehead in 1965.

Daily highlight: Barcelona midfielder Pedri scored a crucial goal in a 1-0 win over Sevilla on Sunday. The win sent the club — which has experienced a dramatic 12 months of crisis — into second place in La Liga.

XAVINETA IN FULL FORCE!



WHAT A GOAL PEDRI! pic.twitter.com/c1EfKJL7nb — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 3, 2022

Trivia answer: Aaron Dobson