Morning Sports Update Alabama linebacker Christian Harris seen as a potential fit with the Patriots "There’s a natural pipeline between Alabama and the New England Patriots." Christian Harris at Alabama's NFL Pro Day in March, 2022. AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

The Bruins lost to the Red Wings on Tuesday night, 5-3.

The Celtics face the Bulls tonight in Chicago at 8 p.m.

And the Red Sox’ 2022 season-opener in New York against the Yankees was postponed from Thursday to Friday at 1:05 p.m. due to rain

Another Alabama player projected to be a fit with the Patriots: From Dont’a Hightower to Mac Jones to Damien Harris, it’s not exactly a mystery that Bill Belichick has a comfort level drafting Alabama players.

Given his connection with Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban, Belichick has returned to Alabama repeatedly to find impact players.

And he might not be done, as a recent NFL draft analyst projected.

According to NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks, Alabama inside linebacker Christian Harris could be a fit for New England in the upcoming draft (which begins on April 28).

“There’s a natural pipeline between Alabama and the New England Patriots,” Brooks explained during an NFL Network segment on linebackers in the 2022 draft. “We think about Christian Harris coming from a program under Nick Saban in which they’re asking their linebackers to do a lot. We’re going to a similar program in New England with Bill Belichick.

“The versatility, the ability to play in multiple schemes, do multiple roles on a weekly basis,” Brooks continued, “when I look at Christian Harris, he offers you a lot of that kind of dynamic ability, being able to come after the passer on blitzes and also play a little bit in coverage.”

The Patriots currently hold picks 21, 54 and 85, which falls into the range where Harris is projected to be selected.

Trivia: Can you name this former Red Sox outfielder based on the following clues:

He was a Red Sox first-round pick in 1983.

He was a 1990 All-Star.

After leaving as a free agent in 1993, he returned as a bench player in the final year of his career in 2004.

(Answer at the bottom).

More from Boston.com:

The Patriots reportedly made a salary cap “tweak”:

Hitting the half-court shot for $20,000:

The Bills agreed to a major contract extension with Stefon Diggs:

On this day: In 1896, South Boston native James Connolly became the first modern Olympic champion when he won the triple jump at the Athens Games.

Daily highlight: Oilers goaltender Mike Smith made a quality stop before immediately distributing the puck for Connor McDavid, who raced up ice to score the overtime winner.

Trivia answer: Ellis Burks