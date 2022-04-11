Morning Sports Update ‘We’re not trying to dodge anybody’: Celtics confident after clinching No. 2 seed "No matter who we match up with, I’ll take us versus anybody." Payton Pritchard, Grant Williams, and Daniel Theis help up Jayson Tatum during the Celtics' win vs. the Grizzlies. Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images

The Red Sox defeated the Yankees 4-3 on Sunday to avoid a season-opening sweep in New York. Boston faces the Tigers this evening at 5:10 p.m. in Detroit.

The Bruins lost to the Capitals 4-2 on Sunday.

And the Celtics finished the regular season with a dominant 139-110 win over the Grizzlies.

The Celtics’ thoughts on playoff opponents: With the Sunday night win against the Grizzlies, the Celtics officially clinched the second seed in the Eastern Conference playoff picture.

This ensures that Boston will play whoever emerges from the NBA’s play-in tournament as the seventh seed.

With the Nets facing the Cavaliers in the 7-8 matchup of the play-in tournament (which tips off on Tuesday), Brooklyn looms as a likely playoff opponent.

Still, despite the possibility of a first-round series against Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, Celtics players aren’t concerned. As a team that propelled itself upwards from a mediocre first half of the season to the second best record in the conference, Boston sounds confident.

“We’re not trying to dodge anybody,” said Payton Pritchard after the game. “We believe in ourselves. Go in and whoever we play, we’ll be ready.”

Jaylen Brown echoed the mentality speaking with teammates in the locker room following Sunday’s win.

“No matter who we match up with, I’ll take us versus anybody,” Brown said.

