Morning Sports Update Alex Cora explained why he isn’t worried about the Red Sox getting off to a slow start to the season "I believe we’re going to score runs." Alex Cora during Monday's Red Sox-Tigers game. AP Photo/Paul Sancya

The Red Sox lost to the Tigers 3-1 on Monday. Boston will face Detroit again today at 1:05 p.m.

The Bruins host the Blues tonight at 7 p.m.

And the Celtics await the results of the NBA Play-In Tournament, which begins tonight at 7 p.m. Boston enters the postseason as the second seeded team in the Eastern Conference.

Alex Cora’s thoughts on the Red Sox start: After four games of the 2022 season, the Red Sox are off to a slower start. At 1-3, Boston manager Alex Cora knows things could be going better, but remains optimistic.

“[I’m] surprised, but if this is how we’re talking right now, we should be fine,” Cora said in a postgame interview as transcribed by MLB.com. “We pitched well, they scored three. I believe we’re going to score runs. Just a matter, to be honest with you, of [slowing] the game down now and [not trying] to do too much, just … start putting good at-bats.

“[Alex Verdugo] put some good at-bats today, so I think it’s just [about not getting] caught up on the results, just get back to the process.”

Cora outlined Boston’s familiar game-plan as the season progresses.

“Just fight at-bats, keep going and get to the bullpen,” he said. “If we do that, we should be OK.”

Trivia: Can you name this former Red Sox teammate of Cora’s from the 2007 season? Here are some clues:

He caught the final out of the 2007 American League Championship Series with a dramatic running catch.

He made his MLB debut in 2002 with Cleveland.

He led the league in steals in 2011 while playing for the Athletics.

(Answer at the bottom).

More from Boston.com:

Newton Native Veronica Burton was picked seventh in the WNBA Draft:

On this day: In 1941, the Bruins defeated the Red Wings 3-1 to complete a 4-0 series sweep, clinching the third Stanley Cup win in team history.

Daily highlight: Rays outfielder Brett Phillips not only pitched a 1-2-3 inning, but made an incredible sliding catch in his second inning of relief.

Trivia answer: Coco Crisp