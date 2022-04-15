Morning Sports Update Here’s what happened to the $518K football sold as Tom Brady’s ‘final’ touchdown pass "Tom Brady, let's face it, is kind of unpredictable these days." Tom Brady prior to the Buccaneers-Rams playoff game in 2022. Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The Bruins lost to the Senators on Thursday night, 3-2. Boston will face the Penguins tomorrow at 12:30 p.m.

The Red Sox face the Twins today in the 2022 Fenway Park home opener. First pitch is set for 2:10 p.m.

On Saturday at 7:30 p.m., the Revolution host Charlotte FC at Gillette Stadium.

And on Sunday at 3:30 p.m., the Celtics host the Nets in Game 1 of the first round Eastern Conference playoff matchup.

The final word on the football from Tom Brady’s “final” touchdown pass: When it appeared Tom Brady had retired from professional football earlier in 2022, one of the most sought-after items immediately became the football Brady had used to throw what seemed to be his final touchdown pass (a 55-yard score to wide receiver Mike Evans during the Buccaneers’ divisional round loss to the eventual Super Bowl champion Rams).

A little over a month after Brady announced his retirement, the football was put up for auction, fetching a whopping sale price of $518,000.

But less than 24 hours after the auction, Brady dramatically revealed that he was making a comeback. Seemingly left with a much less valuable piece of memorabilia, the auction buyer was given a fortunate out.

According to ESPN, since the auction happened so close to Brady’s decision to un-retire, no money had been exchanged, and all parties agreed to nullify the agreement.

“We wanted to do the right thing here,” Lelands Auctions president and partner Mike Heffner told ESPN’s Dan Hajducky. “It’s the most unique situation that we’ll probably ever encounter in our lifetimes, at least when it comes to sports memorabilia. We’re still not to the end of the book yet; we’ve written a chapter.”

In the end, a month passed before the resulting nullification was finalized (as each group in the auction process waited to see if Brady would stay un-retired).

“All parties were waiting to see how it played out,” Heffner explained. “Tom Brady, let’s face it, is kind of unpredictable these days. Until he throws that first touchdown pass in September, this ball is still the record.”

Trivia: Mike Evans was the second wide receiver selected in the 2014 NFL Draft (picked seventh overall by the Buccaneers). Who was the first wide receiver off the board?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was picked by the Bills, but recently signed with the Packers.

Stephon Gilmore is reportedly signing with the Colts:

Five-time Pro-Bowl CB Stephon Gilmore, the NFL’s 2019 Defensive Player of the Year, reached agreement on an two-year deal with the Colts, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 15, 2022

Looking at Jayson Tatum’s opportunity in the 2022 postseason:

Some Bruins postgame soundbites:

🎥 Bruce Cassidy, Jesper Froden, and Matt Grzelcyk react following the #NHLBruins 3-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators: pic.twitter.com/oK8iEOXUX7 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 15, 2022

On this day: In 1947, Jackie Robinson became the first Black player in the modern history of Major League Baseball. Though he went hitless in his debut, Robinson scored the winning run for the Dodgers in Brooklyn’s 5-3 win over the Boston Braves.

Robinson, 28, would go on to hit .297, lead the league in stolen bases (29), and close out the season as the Major League Rookie of the Year.

Daily highlight: Rafeal Borré of Eintracht Frankfurt scored on a thunderous strike to help his team pull off a stunning upset of Barcelona in the Europa League on Thursday.

RAFAEL BORRÉ TAKE A BOW 🚀 pic.twitter.com/K9z2ih0MuI — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 14, 2022

Trivia answer: Sammy Watkins