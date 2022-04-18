Morning Sports Update Jayson Tatum said the Celtics ‘all thought’ Marcus Smart would shoot on the Game 1 final play "He made a great pass and I just had to make a layup." Ime Udoka, and Jayson Tatum during Game 1 of the Celtics-Nets series. AP Photo/Steven Senne

The Celtics won Game 1 of the Eastern Conference first round series against the Nets at the buzzer on Sunday, 115-114. Game 2 is set for Wednesday with Boston now ahead in the best-of-seven matchup, 1-0.

The Red Sox defeated the Twins on Sunday, 8-1. Boston faces Minnesota again at 11:10 a.m this morning.

Also today, the 126th Boston Marathon begins at 9:02 a.m. with the start of the men’s wheelchair division. In total, this year’s marathon has 28,604 entrants.

Jayson Tatum’s recap of the final play: In the closing seconds of Game 1 of the Celtics-Nets series, Boston turned what appeared to be a chaotic final play into a glorious moment.

But Tatum’s spinning layup at the buzzer was — perhaps not surprisingly — the last thing that Celtics players thought would happen.

According to Tatum, he thought Marcus Smart would simply shoot a three-pointer.

“We all thought Smart was going to shoot it,” Tatum said afterward. “When he took that dribble, we made eye contact, he made a great pass and I just had to make a layup.”

Smart cited Celtics coach Ime Udoka for having faith in his players to make the right decision in clutch time.

“You’ve gotta credit Ime for trusting us in that situation,” Smart said.

Trivia: The second Boston Marathon (held in 1898) was the first to be won by an international runner. Which country was that runner from?

(Answer at the bottom.)

Hint: Runners from this country have won the men’s and women’s divisions 17 teams in total, but none since 1980.

Jaylen Brown’s block on Kevin Durant: Brown had another impressive block in the game as well.

This angle of Jaylen Brown’s block on KD 😤 pic.twitter.com/nlwV0GbzDW — ESPN (@espn) April 17, 2022

An emphatic tying goal: Trailing 2-0 in the second half on Sunday, Revolution II staged a dramatic comeback to defeat FC Cincinnati 2 by a 3-2 final score. The tying goal was scored on a long-range effort from midfielder Ryan Lima.

Here's a better angle of the OUTREAGOUS goal from @NERevolution2's win earlier today, what a hit!🚀 pic.twitter.com/HJVNn5mue0 — MLS NEXT Pro (@MLSNEXTPRO) April 18, 2022

On this day: In 1966, Bill Russell was named as Red Auerbach’s replacement to become head coach of the Celtics. Though in the midst of the NBA Finals (Auerbach’s last as coach), Boston revealed that it planned to appoint Russell for the next season.

The announcement was momentous for many reasons. Auerbach, having coached the Celtics since 1950, was stepping down at the height of his power. The Celtics would go on to win the NBA title again in 1966 (defeating the Lakers in seven games), capping an unprecedented run of eight consecutive championships.

But the real story of Russell being named coach was the historical significance of the move. Russell became the first Black head coach in the history of major American professional sports. He would continue as a player-coach for three more seasons, winning two more NBA championships.

Daily highlight: Could it be anything other than Jayson Tatum’s Game 1 winner? Enjoy it from another angle:

NOTHING LIKE THE PLAYOFF BASKETBALL 🏀



A look at Jayson Tatum's GAME WINNER from inside the arena in Boston!

(The energy is palpable)#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel pic.twitter.com/Aqlilx8wTJ — NBA (@NBA) April 17, 2022

Trivia answer: Canada