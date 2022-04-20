Morning Sports Update Sean Payton said he had ‘no clue’ about the Tom Brady-Dolphins report "My understanding was that there was a request put in or the intermediaries talked." Sean Payton speaks during an interview prior to Super Bowl LVI on February 11, 2022. Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

The Red Sox defeated the Blue Jays on Tuesday, 2-1. Boston faces Toronto again this evening at Fenway Park at 7:10 p.m.

Also on Tuesday, the Bruins defeated the Blues 3-2.

And tonight, the Celtics host the Nets in Game 2 of the first-round Eastern Conference playoff series.

Sean Payton denied the Tom Brady-Dolphins rumor: One of the more intriguing rumors of the NFL offseason to this point was the reported possibility that Tom Brady and Sean Payton briefly considered the potential of meeting up in Miami to play for a revamped Dolphins team in 2022.

The plan, if it ever actually existed, fell apart as Brady is now back with the Buccaneers and Payton is readying himself to be a studio analyst (having stepped down from his former position as head coach of the Saints).

On Tuesday, Payton was asked about the Dolphins report.

“I have no clue about the Tampa-Bay-Miami-Dolphin-Tom-Brady rumor,” Payton told reporters. “My understanding was that there was a request put in or the intermediaries talked, and I’m like the rest of you. I heard that story. But I’m getting ready to do TV.”

Payton maintained that he had no intention of coaching anywhere in the 2022 season, having left the only place he would’ve considered.

“I wasn’t coaching. I told you guys that already,” he added. “If I had been ready to coach this year it would have been in New Orleans. It’s nice to have somebody interested and that’s about it. Look, our focus on Tom Brady has been beating him, not joining him.”

Trivia: Along with leading the Saints to a Super Bowl win in 2010, Sean Payton also helped another team reach the Super Bowl as an offensive coordinator. Which team was he coaching for in that role?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: The team’s quarterback was Kerry Collins.

More from Boston.com:

Bill Burr’s first pitch: Also, his thoughts on appearing as a position player deciding to pitch.

and we are here for it pic.twitter.com/KyZbMDB2Nz — Cut4 (@Cut4) April 20, 2022

Devin Booker gave a fist-bump to a baby: The Suns ended up losing, and Booker exited with a hamstring injury. But this was a clear highlight.

The bucket… or the baby fist-bump??? pic.twitter.com/WR8wlI8Wn3 — NBA (@NBA) April 20, 2022

On this day: In 2003, Nomar Garciaparra hit a walk-off to give the Red Sox a 6-5 win over the Blue Jays.

Daily highlight: In the course of Liverpool’s 4-0 rout of Manchester United on Tuesday, Mohamed Salah finished off an exquisite sequence from the hosts. As NBC commentators noted, it was “almost the perfect team goal.”

Trivia answer: Giants