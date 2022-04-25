Morning Sports Update Albert Breer described what the ‘dream scenario’ is for the Patriots’ draft strategy Breer identified "two things to keep an eye on" for Patriots fans. Trent McDuffie running a drill during the NFL scouting combine. AP Photo/Darron Cummings

The Bruins defeated the Canadiens on Sunday, 5-3. Patrice Bergeron and Erik Haula each scored twice.

Also on Sunday, the Red Sox lost to the Rays, 5-2. Boston not travels to Toronto to play the Blue Jays tonight at 7:07 p.m.

And the Celtics face the Nets tonight (7 p.m.) in Game 4 of the two teams’ Eastern Conference first-round playoff series. With a 3-0 lead, a Boston win would eliminate Brooklyn.

The Patriots at the draft: The NFL Draft is now only days away, with the first round of the annual event set to get underway on Thursday at 8 p.m.

The Patriots hold the 21st overall pick, with a myriad of potential needs.

According to NFL reporter Albert Breer, New England has a pair of primary concerns.

“Two things to keep an eye on here are the future of the offensive line and speed on defense,” wrote Breer in his weekly “Monday Morning Quarterback” column. “In the case of the former, New England’s got a hole at guard, and left tackle Isaiah Wynn, who’s been pretty average at the position, is in a contract year.”

In this scenario, Breer listed Boston College guard Zion Johnson and Northern Iowa offensive tackle Trevor Penning as possible picks.

Should a linebacker like Utah’s Devin Lloyd fall to the Patriots, Breer likes the idea of it, as it “adds a three-down presence à la Jamie Collins.”

“But the dream scenario,” Breer added, “would be [Trent] McDuffie, an A-plus kid (one exec called his predraft interview ‘A-plus, plus, plus’) whose profile looks like Devin McCourty’s did coming out of Rutgers 10 years ago.”

McDuffie is seen as one of the top cornerbacks in the 2022 draft with a lot of potential.

“He can play outside or from the slot and carries a very high floor with the potential to become one of the league’s top corners at some point during his first contract,” wrote NFL analyst Lance Zierlein.

Trivia: Since Bill Belichick has been coach of the Patriots, New England has selected two defensive backs in the first round of the NFL Draft. One was Devin McCourty. Can you name the other?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: The University of Miami.

A potential trend ahead of Thursday:

Within the past week, as the draft has drawn closer, multiple teams in the top half of the draft have inquired with others to try to trade back in the first round, per sources. So far, the interest in moving back in Thursday’s draft has greatly exceeded the interest in moving up. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 25, 2022

Kyle Schwarber disagreed: The former Red Sox outfielder was quickly tossed from Sunday’s 1-0 loss to the Brewers after he chose to express his frustration with a called third strike in the ninth inning.

Kyle Schwarber was not happy with this called third strike. pic.twitter.com/WSjs5LyYDQ — ESPN (@espn) April 25, 2022

On this day: In 1993, the Patriots selected Drew Bledsoe out of Washington State with the first overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Daily highlight: Duke outfielder Kyla Morris went all-out to make the catch in 6-0 win over Syracuse on Sunday.

KYLA MORRIS GOES ALLLLLLL OUT!



You have to watch this. 😳 pic.twitter.com/2juhK3RRxo — Duke Softball (@DukeSOFTBALL) April 24, 2022

Trivia answer: Brandon Meriweather