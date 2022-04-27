Morning Sports Update Kyrie Irving says he has ‘nothing but love’ for former Celtics teammates "They earned the series Win and I wish them well as they advance." Kyrie Irving and Jayson Tatum talk after the Celtics' sweep of the Nets. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The Red Sox lost on a walk-off to the Blue Jays on Tuesday, 6-5. Boston will try to end its four-game losing streak this evening in Toronto at 7:07 p.m.

The Bruins defeated the Panthers at TD Garden, 4-2. With two games remaining in the regular season, Boston still leads the wild card standings.

The Celtics now await the winner of the Bucks-Bulls series, with Milwaukee currently leading three games to one. Game 5 tips off tonight at 7:30 p.m.

Kyrie Irving on his former team: Following the Nets’ first-round playoff sweep at the hands of the Celtics, former Boston star Kyrie Irving shared his thoughts in an expansive postgame press conference.

On Tuesday night, Irving added one more message in a tweet.

“We didn’t get the result we wanted, but I wanted to congratulate my brothers in that Celtics locker room,” Irving wrote. “They earned the series Win and I wish them well as they advance. Nothing but love competing against them.”

Several of Irving’s former Boston teammates have discussed their relationship with him since he left the Celtics to sign with the Nets as a free agent in 2019.

Both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have spoken positively about Irving more recently. Brown noted that he and Irving “might have started off with a lot of bumps in the road.”

“But as of lately, Kyrie is somebody that I’ve connected with,” Brown added. “Somebody that I call a friend, a brother. Somebody that calls me to pick my brain at this point.”

Though Irving’s rivalry with Boston fans has persisted, it appears his relationship with former Celtics teammates is on good terms.

Kendrick Perkins on the Celtics’ current mindset:

Goose on the loose: Boston College’s baseball game was briefly delayed on Tuesday after a goose flew full speed into the side netting. Luckily the goose emerged unharmed, pacing down the right field foul line.

Right field is now fowl territory… pic.twitter.com/nsbAUmVlJn — Boston College Baseball (@BCBirdBall) April 26, 2022

On this day: In 2003, David Ortiz hit his first of what would be 483 home runs as a member of the Red Sox (not including the 17 he would hit in the postseason).

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were on-hand to see the clutch shot in a 6-4 win over the Angels.

Daily highlight: On top of guiding the Grizzlies to a crucial 111-109 Game 5 win on Tuesday to help Memphis take a 3-2 series lead over Minnesota, Ja Morant also produced the best play of the night with a violent dunk.

😤 OH MY JA!!#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel on TNT pic.twitter.com/gR6IBaFsAw — NBA (@NBA) April 27, 2022