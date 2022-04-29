Morning Sports Update Sean McVay had a humorous reaction to the Patriots picking Cole Strange in the first round "How about that?" Sean McVay and Bill Belichick prior to Super Bowl LIII. AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File

The Bruins defeated the Sabres 5-0 on Thursday, with Patrice Bergeron scoring the 398th, 399th, and 400th goals of his NHL career for a hat-trick. Boston will face Toronto tonight at 7 p.m.

The Red Sox lost to the Blue Jays 1-0, and now head to Baltimore to play the Orioles tonight at 7:05 p.m.

The NFL Draft resumes this evening with rounds two and three. The Patriots traded back with the Chiefs in Thursday’s first round before selecting guard Cole Strange with the 29th pick.

The Patriots currently hold the following Day 2 picks:

Second round : 54th overall

: 54th overall Third round : 85th overall

: 85th overall Third round: 94th overall

On Saturday, the Revolution will host Inter Miami at 7:30 p.m.

And on Sunday at 1 p.m., the Celtics-Bucks second round NBA playoff series gets underway at TD Garden.

Sean McVay and Les Snead’s reaction to the Patriots’ pick: The selection of Cole Strange with the 29th pick during Thursday’s first round of the NFL Draft was quickly seen as a surprising choice from the Patriots.

One of the more humorous reactions came from Rams head coach Sean McVay and the team’s general manager, Les Snead.

With no picks in the first (or second) round, McVay and Snead were in the middle of speaking with reporters when New England drafted Strange.

Rams reaction to Patriots selection of Cole Strange at #29.



This is hysterical. pic.twitter.com/ADzqt4lizQ — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) April 29, 2022

“Cole Strange just went,” a shocked McVay exclaimed.

“Oh my, UT Chattanooga to the first round,” Snead joked.

McVay revealed the extent of his surprise at Strange being selected in the first round, noting that the Rams had scouted him as a possible third-round pick (104th overall).

“How about that?” he laughed. “And we wasted our time watching him thinking he’d be at 104, maybe.”

Trivia: The Rams have not made a first-round pick since 2016. Who did they pick that year?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was traded in 2021 to an NFC North team.

Some names to watch for on Day 2 of the NFL Draft:

Best Available for Day 2:



QB Malik Willis

LB Nakobe Dean

RB Breece Hall

WR Christian Watson

DE Boye Mafe

S Jaquan Brisker

CB Andrew Booth

CB Kyler Gordon

LB Christian Harris

DT Travis Jones

QB Matthew Corral

SAF Jalen Pitre

WR George Pickens — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) April 29, 2022

Bill Belichick’s press conference following the first round:

On this day: In 2007, the Patriots traded a fourth-round pick to the Raiders in exchange for Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss. It was a move that would have enormous consequences, with Tom Brady and Moss combining for multiple NFL records in the following season.

Daily highlight: The Suns closed out the Pelicans in the first-round series thanks in large part to Chris Paul becoming the first player in NBA postseason history to make 14 consecutive shots without a miss.

14 for 14.



No one has made as many shots without a miss in the postseason as @CP3 did tonight in the @Suns series-clinching win. pic.twitter.com/pOzjs1fkXe — NBA (@NBA) April 29, 2022

Trivia answer: Jared Goff