Morning Sports Update Xander Bogaerts discussed Trevor Story, ongoing speculation over his contract situation "You try not to let it affect you," Bogaerts said of the lingering uncertainty about his future with the Red Sox. Xander Bogaerts flips the ball to Trevor Story during a Red Sox-Twins game in April. Photo by Barry Chin/Globe Staff

The Bruins lost to the Hurricanes 5-1 in Game 1 of the first-round playoff series. Game 2 gets underway tomorrow in Raleigh at 7 p.m.

The Celtics face the Bucks tonight at 7 p.m. in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Milwaukee leads the series, 1-0.

Also tonight, the Red Sox welcome the Angles to Fenway Park at 7:10 p.m.

Xander Bogaerts and Trevor Story: When the Red Sox signed infielder Trevor Story in March to a six-year deal, one of the major talking points immediately became how he would transition to playing second base.

Story, 29, came to Boston as a career shortstop, but with All-Star Xander Bogaerts already at the position, the Red Sox had to get creative. Luckily for Boston, Story agreed to the position change.

Beyond the 2022 season, however, Story’s role could shift back to his original position. With Bogaerts seemingly set to opt out of his contract at the end of the year, the two-time World Series winner could leave Boston.

Amid uncertainty, Bogaerts recently acknowledged that he can’t avoid all of the speculation over his future.

“You try not to let it affect you,” Bogaerts told ESPN’s Joon Lee in a recent interview, “but you’re human, man.”

Bogaerts said that despite the implications of signing another player at his position, he was “happy enough that the process worked out and [Story’s] here now.”

Story noted that a free agent recruiting call from Bogaerts during his decision-making process helped sell Boston.

“That call kind of solidified a lot of things for me,” Story told Lee. “I knew the situation already. Bogie plays short. He’s been there forever. But, you know, that call kind of made me feel a lot more comfortable with the situation.”

And while the Red Sox haven’t exactly sprinted out of the gate at the start of the season — the team is currently 9-14 — the relationship of two of the team’s most important players is off to a good start despite the awkward long-term questions.

“It’s going well,” Bogaerts said. “[Story]’s very, very easy to get along with. Seems very approachable and chill. He’s a little quiet, but this is probably just trying to get used to this atmosphere.”

Some postgame soundbites from the Bruins:

🎥 Coach Cassidy, Linus Ullmark, and Taylor Hall react following the #NHLBruins 5-1 loss to the Hurricanes in Game 1 on Monday night: pic.twitter.com/UeoHvnDJ2B — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 3, 2022

On this day: In 1997, chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov began his rematch series against IBM computer Deep Blue. Having defeated Deep Blue in the first match (six games to two), Kasparov returned to see if he could repeat.

Game 1 proved to be a high point for Kasparov, who won in 45 moves. Yet it was an interesting and strange move from Deep Blue towards the end of the game — in which the computer moved its rook for no reason — that may have scared Kasparov.

As Nate Silver noted in a 2012 book, “The Signal and the Noise,” Kasparov’s “anxiety over Deep Blue’s forty-fourth move in the first game — the move in which the computer had moved its rook for no apparent purpose.

“Kasparov had concluded that the counterintuitive play must be a sign of superior intelligence,” wrote Silver. “He had never considered that it was simply a bug.”

Deep Blue eventually won the match in six games.

Daily highlight: JaVale McGee capped off the Suns’ Game 1 win over the Mavericks by stealing the ball away from Luka Doncic, running the floor, and slamming it home to the delight of his teammates.