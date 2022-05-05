Morning Sports Update Here’s video of Kendrick Bourne’s funny reaction to the Patriots’ draft night trade "Bill! Bill! We've been waiting all day." Kendrick Bourne during the Patriots' playoff loss to the Bills. AP Photo/Joshua Bessex

The Bruins lost to the Hurricanes 5-2 on Wednesday in Game 2 of the first-round series. Boston now trails Carolina two games to none, with Game 3 set for Friday night (7 p.m.) at TD Garden.

The Red Sox also lost on Wednesday, falling 10-5 to the Angels. The series resumes today at Fenway Park at 1:35 p.m.

And the Celtics have to wait until Saturday for Game 3 against the Bucks. Tied at 1-1, the series now heads to Milwaukee for the next two games.

Kendrick Bourne’s reaction to the Patriots trading down: On Wednesday, Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne posted an entertaining 24-minute video going behind the scenes of a team gathering on the night of the first round of the NFL Draft.

Following an outdoor dinner that included a steady string of banter, Bourne and fellow Patriots players settled in to see who the team might select with the 21st overall pick.

“I’m out of here after this,” Bourne noted as New England’s pick approached. “I’m past my bedtime.”

But just as was the case for many Patriots fans, Bourne was disappointed to see New England trade back.

“Who’s getting traded? Me?” Bourne joked after first hearing the news.

“Oh my f****** goodness,” Bourne added after seeing the report of the trade. “Oh my God, bro.”

Bourne laughed off the anti-climax of the moment referencing Bill Belichick.

“I’ve been waiting all day for this (expletive)!” he joked. “Bill! Bill! We’ve been waiting all day. I’m out of here, bro.”

Hearing the full terms of the trade, Bourne concluded that it was “power moves.”

“He’s so smart though,” Bourne said of Belichick. “It all has to be power moves. Bill doesn’t make nothing but power moves. Power moves only.”

Trivia: Kendrick Bourne was college teammates at Eastern Washington with a fellow NFL wide receiver who was a 2021 First Team All-Pro. Name that player.

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was picked in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft by an NFC West team.

Jaylen Brown’s interview on ESPN:

On this day: In 1904, Boston Americans starting pitcher Cy Young pitched a perfect game against the Philadelphia Athletics in a 3-0 win.

Challenged by the prospect of facing fellow future Hall of Famer Rube Waddell, Young rose to the occasion in historic fashion, retiring 27 consecutive batters in what was the only perfect game of his record-setting career (alongside three other no-hitters).

Daily highlight: Atlanta outfielder Guillermo Heredia made a spectacular catch to rob Jeff McNeil of a home run. Heredia also later hit a home run himself in a 9-2 win against the Mets on Wednesday.

Trivia answer: Cooper Kupp