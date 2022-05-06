Morning Sports Update Tedy Bruschi shared his thoughts on the draft, where the Patriots rank in the AFC East "Definitely not a draft that was eye-opening to me." Cole Strange poses for a photo with Robert and Jonathan Kraft after the Patriots picked him in the first round. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

The Red Sox lost to Shohei Ohtani and the Angels on Thursday, 8-0. Boston begins a new series against the White Sox tonight at Fenway Park at 7:10 p.m.

The Bruins, trailing 2-0 in the playoff series against the Hurricanes, play Game 3 tonight at TD Garden at 7 p.m.

The Celtics play the Bucks in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. The series is currently tied, 1-1.

And the Revolution host the Columbus Crew at Gillette Stadium on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Tedy Bruschi’s take on the Patriots’ draft: During a recent appearance on First Take, former Patriots linebacker (and current ESPN analyst) Tedy Bruschi was asked where he thinks the Patriots rank in the AFC East.

“They’re still behind Buffalo,” said Bruschi. “Buffalo of course is the class of that division, and to me they’re pretty much a Super Bowl team.”

Another ESPN analyst (and former NFL linebacker), Bart Scott, recently claimed that the Jets’ roster is now “twice as good” as the Patriots. Bruschi was asked for his thoughts on the comparison.

“Come on Bart, I mean the Jets have so many pieces that they’re counting on, so many young players that they’re counting on,” Bruschi replied. “The Patriots were a playoff team last year.”

But as for his thoughts on New England’s draft, he concurred with most experts, acknowledging at the same time that — based on an example from history who he played with — Patriots first-round pick Cole Strange could become a good player.

“It was another draft with the Patriots where I said, ‘Who’s that guy?'” Bruschi explained. “To tell you the truth, I had that same reaction when they drafted Logan Mankins, a guard no one had heard of out of Fresno State, who ended up locking me up plenty of times in practice. He became a great NFL guard for the Patriots and then on to the Buccaneers, so hopefully the Strange kid turns out to be that.

“But definitely not a draft that was eye-opening to me,” Bruschi concluded.

More from Boston.com:

The Red Sox are calling up Jarren Duran: Duran will join the team later on Friday, according to the Boston Globe’s Alex Speier.

Jarren Duran, who has been on a tear with Triple-A Worcester, is joining the Red Sox in Boston today and expected to be placed on the active roster https://t.co/HI0kCcH6Rg via @BostonGlobe — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) May 6, 2022

On this day: In 2000, Pedro Martinez struck out 17 Devil Rays but lost 1-0 in a duel with Tampa Bay starter Steve Trachsel.

Daily highlight: A well-worked team goal from Rangers, with Glen Kamara applying the finish.

Glen Kamara, that was naughty. 👀



He dedicates his goal to Jimmy Bell. 💙 pic.twitter.com/QBq9hXDShe — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 5, 2022