Morning Sports Update Chaim Bloom discussed why the Red Sox haven’t called up Triston Casas "When you get to the major leagues, there is already a book on you." Triston Casas during a Worcester Red Sox game against Buffalo at Polar Park in April. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The Bruins defeated the Hurricanes 5-2 on Sunday to even the first-round playoff series at 2-2. Game 5 is set for Carolina on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

The Red Sox were swept by the White Sox over the weekend, losing the series finale 3-2 on Sunday. Boston will face Atlanta tonight in the start of a two-game set at 7:20 p.m.

And tonight, the Celtics face the Bucks at 7:30 p.m. in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Milwaukee leads the series 2-1.

Chaim Bloom on Triston Casas: With the Red Sox struggling on offense, it’s not surprising that some fans have begun to wonder about the possibility of calling up power-hitting first base prospect Triston Casas (currently playing at the Triple-A level in Worcester).

Casas, 22, is currently hitting .260 with six home runs and an .873 OPS at the minor league level.

But according to Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom, the team is in no rush to call up Casas.

“It’s obviously something we keep a very close eye on,” Bloom told reporters. “We do with everybody there, but certainly him with what he’s capable of, what his ceiling is. I point to a couple of things. One is that he had a really interesting and great developmental last year, but just because of how it was broken up with the Olympics, moving levels, he wasn’t necessarily in one place for long enough to really have the league make a lot of adjustments to him and then for him having to adjust in return.”

Casas played 77 games for Boston’s Double-A affiliate in 2021, notching just nine games in Worcester. He also, as Bloom noted, played for Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics.

In the Red Sox team view, Casas needs to learn how to develop the skill of adjusting to pitchers’ adjustments.

“One of the things about the game today, more than at any point maybe ever, certainly longer than I’ve been in it, is when you get to the major leagues, there is already a book on you,” Bloom explained. “We have a lot of information, and you will get attacked the way you should be attacked form pitch one. So going through that period of making those adjustments is really important for really any young hitter. We saw Jarren [Duran] go through it last year and we see around the league some guys take the league by storm and a lot don’t.

“Our job is to try to position everybody to be where their odds of success are as good as they can be, and to have him be here when they’re ready to be here,” Bloom added. “That’s certainly something that we think he can get out of this year. Obviously looking at how he does versus lefties, how he does versus big-league stuff is really important. Just knowing how he or any young hitter’s going to get attacked when they get up here.”

One more look: Rich Strike’s incredible comeback win in the 2022 Kentucky Derby. The overhead camera angle is also worth a look.

Tom Brady, Michael Jordan, David Beckham, and Lewis Hamilton: The four posed for a photo at the Miami Grand Prix.

On this day: In 1940, the Red Sox defeated the Tigers on a Johnny Peacock walk-off single in the 10th inning, 6-5.

Daily highlight: Mathieu Agee dove to catch a 70-yard pass in the American Ultimate Disc League on Sunday.