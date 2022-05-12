Morning Sports Update Patriots reportedly ‘working on’ trading Jarrett Stidham to the Raiders Stidham was a fourth-round pick by the Patriots in 2019. Josh McDaniels watches Jarrett Stidham practice in June, 2021. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The Celtics lost to the Bucks 110-107 in Wednesday’s Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Boston now trails in the series 3-2, with Game 6 set for Milwaukee on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

The Red Sox also lost on Wednesday, falling 5-3 in Atlanta.

The Revolution proved to be the only local team to get a win on Wednesday, defeating FC Cincinnati in the U.S. Open Cup 5-1.

Tonight at 7 p.m., the Bruins host the Hurricanes in Game 6 of the first-round playoff series. Boston faces elimination, trailing Carolina in the series 3-2.

A potential Jarrett Stidham trade: After selecting a quarterback in the 2022 draft (and adding another as an undrafted free agent), the Patriots could be looking to trim the team’s depth chart at the position.

According to multiple reports, including Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the Patriots are currently “working on” a trade with the Raiders that would send backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham to Las Vegas.

In addition, according to Breer, the two teams would exchange late-round draft picks as part of the trade.

Source: The Patriots are working on a trade to send QB Jarrett Stidham to the Raiders. The teams will flip late-round picks in the deal.



(Credit to @IAmJamesStewart for being on the rumor earlier.) — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) May 12, 2022

Stidham has been with the Patriots since being picked in the fourth round in 2019. The former Auburn quarterback has two touchdowns and four interceptions with a 50-percent completion percentage in his NFL career.

Trivia: In the 2019 NFL Draft, Kyler Murray was picked first overall. Who was the second quarterback taken?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: Duke.

More from Boston.com:

Marcus Smart’s postgame press conference:

On this day: In 2000, Pedro Martinez pitched a complete game shutout with 15 strikeouts in a 9-0 Red Sox win over the Orioles.

Martinez’s final strikeout of the night even drew a standing ovation from the Camden Yards crowd.

Daily highlight: Carles Gil scored a hat-trick for the Revolution in Wednesday’s win. This one was his best.

World class finish from Carles Gil 🪄



📽️: @opencup pic.twitter.com/F7y76orqFy — New England Revolution (@NERevolution) May 12, 2022

Trivia answer: Daniel Jones