Morning Sports Update Anson Carter said he’s not sure if Patrice Bergeron ‘has it still’ Carter offered his assessment when previewing Game 7 between the Bruins and Hurricanes. Patrice Bergeron during Game 6 of the Bruins-Hurricanes series. Photo by Rich Gagnon/Getty Images

The Bruins staved off elimination with a 5-2 home win over the Hurricanes in Game 6 of the first-round playoff series on Thursday. Game 7 gets underway in Carolina on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

The Celtics are in Milwaukee tonight to play the Bucks at 7:30 p.m. in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Boston faces elimination, trailing in the series 3-2.

The Red Sox are in Texas tonight to play the Rangers at 8:05 p.m.

And the Revolution will be in Atlanta on Sunday to play Atlanta United at 1:30 p.m.

Anson Carter on Patrice Bergeron: Following the Bruins’ Game 6 win over the Hurricanes on Thursday, the NHL TNT studio analysts discussed the ongoing first-round series, and the importance of home ice.

Since each team has won its three home games, the Hurricanes having home ice for Game 7 could be a pivotal edge.

Another aspect of the matchup will be how often Carolina can get the Jordan Staal line against Patrice Bergeron’s line for Boston.

It was around this subject that former Bruins player (and current NHL analyst) Anson Carter discussed Bergeron’s current performance. Asked if getting Staal’s line against Bergeron would be “that big of a difference,” Carter explained why he believed it would.

“I would say yes,” said Carter. “He’s a big body. I don’t know if Bergy has it still, Bergeron. It helps having [David Pastrnak] at the house, and [Brad] Marchand on his wings. But Jordan Staal is that dude.”

Bergeron, 36, has avoided discussion of retirement speculation, and continues to be an integral player for Boston. His 65 points in the regular season ranks fifth among his 18 NHL seasons, and he’s notched six points in six games against Carolina.

Once again, Bergeron is also a strong contender for the Selke Trophy as the best defensive forward in the league. Should he win it for a fifth time, it would be a new NHL record.

And as WEEI’s Scott McLaughlin noted, the Bergeron line has actually achieved similar success against Staal’s line as it has against the rest of the Hurricanes’ roster.

Still, Staal and his line are undeniably an excellent defensive presence. Whether or not that’s a decisive factor in Game 7 remains to be seen.

More from Boston.com:

Ernie Adams presents the Patriots’ 2022 schedule:

He can't tell you what Pink Stripes means, but he 𝙘𝙖𝙣 present you with our 2022 schedule.



📺: Full schedule release show now live on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/1dO2eeuL84 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 13, 2022

Larry Bird’s reaction to the NBA naming trophies after himself and his former rival, Magic Johnson:

Larry Bird learns about the new Larry Bird Trophy, awarded to the Eastern Conference Finals MVP, from NBA Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer, Mark Tatum. pic.twitter.com/CTdvhPI20y — NBA History (@NBAHistory) May 12, 2022

On this day: In 2013, the Bruins rallied from a 4-1 deficit in the third period of Game 7 — including two goals in the final 1:22 — to defeat the Maple Leafs in the Eastern Conference quarterfinals.

Patrice Bergeron capped the miracle with a series-winning goal in overtime to stun Toronto.

Daily highlight: Joel Hofer, goalie for the Springfield Thunderbirds, added a goal to go with his already strong performance in a 6-2 win over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in Thursday’s Game 2 of the Atlantic Division semifinals.

A PLAYOFF GOALIE GOAL BY JOEL HOFER pic.twitter.com/DwkJLCgOFH — x – Springfield Thunderbirds (@ThunderbirdsAHL) May 13, 2022