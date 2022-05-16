Morning Sports Update Giannis Antetokounmpo said he ‘enjoyed’ series vs. Celtics, thinks they have ‘opportunity to win one’ "At the end of the day, when somebody beats you, you have to respect it." Jayson Tatum and Giannis Antetokounmpo after Bucks-Celtics Game 7. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

The Celtics collectively picked apart the Bucks to win Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals 109-81 on Sunday. Grant Williams led Boston with 27 points.

The Eastern Conference finals begin on Tuesday in Miami with Celtics-Heat at 8:30 p.m.

The Red Sox lost to the Rangers on Sunday, 7-1.

Also on Sunday, the Revolution tied Atlanta FC 2-2 thanks to a pair of Adam Buksa goals.

Giannis Antetokounmpo on the Celtics: With the Celtics’ Game 7 win at TD Garden on Sunday, the defending champion Bucks were officially eliminated from the NBA playoffs.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, speaking with reporters after the game, wouldn’t disclose exactly what he said to Jayson Tatum on the court after the game, but noted that he thinks Boston can win a championship.

“It hurts not to win, but at the end of the day the way my mom and dad raised me, I’m a good human being, I have to wish the best for them moving forward,” Antetokounmpo explained. “I think he played great to win the series, and I wished him the best of luck for him to continue playing great and for his team to hopefully win a championship.

“They’re a great team,” he added. “They have great chemistry and they have an opportunity to win one.”

Despite Milwaukee missing the presence of Khris Middleton (who was out with an injury for the entire series), Antetokounmpo said he “enjoyed” the competitiveness of the series.

“Both teams were being physical,” he said. “Both teams were playing great defense. Both teams wanted to win. None of the teams gave up. It was hard. It wasn’t easy. I enjoyed it. At the end of the day, when somebody beats you, you have to respect it.”

Trivia: In the 2013 NBA Draft, the Celtics picked one spot behind the Bucks (who selected Antetokounmpo). Boston made it’s pick, and immediately traded it to the Mavericks for the player who had been picked 13th overall. Name that player.

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He’s from Toronto.

Jayson Tatum’s press conference following Game 7: It also includes a cameo from his son, Deuce.

Matt Turner helped the Revolution earn a point on the road with saves like this:

2021 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year, @headdturnerr. pic.twitter.com/nRU74dwsSu — New England Revolution (@NERevolution) May 15, 2022

On this day: In 1954, Ted Williams — playing in his first two games of the season after recovering from a broken collarbone — went a combined 8-9 in a doubleheader. Unfortunately for the Red Sox, the day ended with two losses to the Tigers.

Daily highlight: Penguins winger Jake Guentzel kicked the puck up to himself before applying the finish in Sunday’s Game 7, though the Rangers ultimately emerged victorious.

Trivia answer: Kelly Olynyk