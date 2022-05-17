Morning Sports Update Here’s what Jake DeBrusk had to say about the status of his 2021 trade request "It was kind of nice to not think about it there since the deadline." Jake DeBrusk during Game 1 of the Bruins-Hurricanes series. Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The Red Sox defeated the Astros on Monday, 6-3. Boston rallied past Houston following a rain delay thanks to home runs from Trevor Story and Xander Bogaerts.

The two teams meet again at 7:10 p.m. this evening.

And tonight, the Celtics face the Heat in Miami in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals. The game gets underway at 8:30 p.m.

Jake DeBrusk on the possibility of a trade: Following the end of the Bruins’ season, players spoke to reporters on Monday prior to leaving for the offseason.

One name that drew particular interest was Jake DeBrusk. The 25-year-old submitted a trade request in November, but remained on the roster for the duration of the season.

Does he still want to be traded?

“I haven’t thought about it, to be honest with you,” DeBrusk told reporters. “It was kind of nice to not think about it there since the deadline. I’ve been spending lots of time with the boys here. It’s been two days. I’ll go back home with my family and kind of go over the year more thoroughly and then kind of make my call from there. That’s kind of where I’m at.”

DeBrusk finished the regular season with 16 points in the final 20 games, adding four more in the postseason.

Shortly before the March trade deadline, DeBrusk signed a two-year extension with the Bruins. Asked about the decision — and if he would be willing to stay for the duration fo the deal — DeBrusk replied that, “I don’t think I would’ve signed something like that if I wasn’t OK with that.”

One other aspect of the situation is whether or not his role in the team, or place in the lineup, has any effect on his desire to either stay or leave.

“I don’t think it really has any bearing on my decision,” said DeBrusk. “It’s one of those things where I’m happy I was able to play there. That’s something that was listed about me, that I couldn’t play on the right side, on the off side. It was nice to find my game there. I got comfortable there. I think in the series, I kind of bounced around a couple different lines as well. So I want to be a versatile player overall, and any way I can help the team, it’s usually the way I can do it.”

More from Boston.com:

A tough first pitch from DJ Steve Aoki:

On this day: In 1987, the Celtics defeated the Bucks 119-113 in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. Larry Bird led the way for Boston with 31 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists.

Daily highlight: Trevor Story’s home run over the Green Monster on Monday.